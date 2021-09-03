The Best New Launches from Rothy's, Allbirds, Teva, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Jabra Elite Headphones Headphones should be a normal part of your office plan, whether working from home or in an office. Jabra’s newest line of earbuds have been designed to keep you concentrated and productive. The Elite 7 Pro is the top of the line, with updated speakers and microphone and customizable noise canceling. The Elite 7 Active is great for active lifestyles and the Elite 3 is the affordable option of the line. Shop at Jabra $

Rothy’s x evian Climate change has been at the forefront of the news right now, and Rothy’s is taking that to heart. They’re partnering with evian to craft a new line of sustainable, tennnis-inspired options made from recycled evian bottles, everything from shoes to headwear. Shop at Rothy's $

Teva reEmber Mocs Recycling is the name of the game these days, and Teva is here with a new and improved recycled Ember Mocs. The new movs are made from 100% recycled ripstop, with 100% recycled polyester rib knit collar and a 50% recycled polyester collapsible heel. Shop at Teva $

Allbirds Condiment-Inspired Tree Runners Summer isn’t over with Allbirds’ newest limited edition colorway. Inspired by the most famous of condiments, mustard and ketchup, these Allbirds Runners are a great way to close out the summer in the best way possible. Shop at Allbirds $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.