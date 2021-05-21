The Best New Launches From Dr. Martens, Buck Mason, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Dr. Martens For Pride: Not only do these Doc Martens have their signature air cushioned sole, but the brand is also donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQIA+ youth.

Maverick Tech Chino Shorts: Mack Weldon makes some great underwear and they may have just reinvented the short game with these. Not only are they made to look and feel like you’re favorite pair of chinos, they are also stain and water resistant.

French Bakeware: Made In launched their bakeware this year and we love it. Now, it comes in Olive Green and Slate Blue if you weren’t a fan of the white. They just look so beautiful in every color.

The Carry On Suit: Going somewhere? Buck Mason, makers of our favorite tees just launched the Carry On Suit, a lightweight suit perfect for travel or well, any slightly formal occasion that you want to dress to impress for. It’s made of featherweight cotton, and boasts a relaxed look.

Mochidoki Hot Honey Tumeric: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas’ favorite snack these days has been mochi, specifically mochi from mochidoki. They just launched a new flavor—hot honey turmeric that sounds a little extreme, but on a hot day, worth a shot.

