The Best New Launches From Yamazaki, Burrow, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Riley Home Textured Cotton Shams: You know when you see a picture of something and you can imagine yourself in it? That’s what this textured cotton collection will do. Just looking at these pieces will make you imagine waking up on a Saturday morning, bundled in your blankets. These new shams will take your bed to the next level of comfort.

Riley Home Textured Cotton Sham Buy on Riley Home $ 49

Snow Peak x Pendleton Icon Blanket: If you need a statement-making blanket that will also keep you warm and toasty, this is the collaboration you need. Snow Peak partnered with heritage brand Pendleton to create a blanket woven with a pattern inspired by the traditional Navajo "Mountain Majesty" that was crafted between 1920 and 1940.

Snow Peak x Pendleton Icon Blanket Buy on Snow Peak $ 360

Yamazaki Face Mask Dispenser: If you’re partial to the disposable masks, this is a great addition to your home. It’s like a paper towel dispenser but for masks, and doubly as beautiful. Fill it up and take one with you every time you head out the door. Now, there’s no excuse to leave home without a mask.

Yamazaki Face Mask Dispenser Buy on Yamazaki Home $ 22

Burrow Range Collection: Burrow makes some of the best Direct to Consumer couches out there, and they’ve recently launched the Range Collection. The sofas are minimalist, and you can customize them, with new open seat designs and new accessory tables as well.

Burrow Range Collection Buy on Burrow $ 1395

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.