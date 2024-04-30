The Best New Product Launches From Anine Bing, Urban Decay, Wrangler, and More

MOScouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the latest and exciting launches from our favorite brands and retailers, all in one place.

Somehow, April is already drawing to a close, which means that Gemini season (and summer, of course) is on the horizon. April brought forth many spring showers, a once-in-my-lifetime solar eclipse, and a slew of new product drops that have become new obsessions.

From Victoria Beckham’s swoon-worthy high street collection with Mango to a self-setting foundation that doesn’t budge until you actually want it to, April brought some of my favorite product launches in 2024 to date. Scroll through below to check out April’s best new launches.

Victoria Beckham x Mango Victoria Beckham’s highly-anticipated capsule collection in collaboration with Spanish high-street retailer Mango finally launched in mid-April, and fashionphiles everywhere were swooning—myself included. The VB x Mango drop, inspired by Jane Birkin’s character in the 1969 movie La Piscine, reflects the British ready-to-wear designer’s signature knack for imbuing classic, supremely tailored wardrobe staples with unapologetic femininity and a distinctive contemporary flair. Somehow, many of the pieces are still in stock. Run, Don’t Walk! Shop At Mango $

Urban Decay Face Bond Self-Setting Waterproof Foundation Honestly, if this foundation had been available when I got married two years ago (I did my own makeup, thank you very much), I would have used it then. The thin, ultra-lightweight formula delivers buildable coverage without looking cakey or feeling heavy on the skin, and it lasts for up to 24 hours, even through sweat, tears, and extreme humidity. I don’t wear makeup very often anymore, but this self-setting formula (meaning that you really don’t need to set it with a powder) makes me actually want to wear foundation daily. While I have not gone swimming with it just yet, trustworthy beauty influencers have said that it is, in fact, waterproof. Either way, it’s the best summer foundation money can buy... it may even dethrone my tried-and-true Etsee Lauder Double Wear (iykyk)... but don’t tell her. Buy At Sephora $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wrangler x Diamond Cross Ranch The western wear trend is alive and well, y’all, and no one does it better than Wrangler. The heritage western brand recently dropped a limited edition collection of music-festival-friendly t-shirts with Diamond Cross Ranch, and I am obsessed. They give a ‘vintage, sourced-from-the-thrift-store’ vibe, but you don’t have to dig through piles of musty clothes and disorganized racks to score one. These rodeo-ready tees look equally as cool with jeans and cowboy boots as they do under a sleek boyfriend blazer and tailored trousers, although you’d better grab one before the collab sells out! Shop At Wrangler $

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Spray SPF 40 Even though I wear sunscreen every day (rain or shine and regardless of the season!), spring and summer’s warmer weather calls for different SPF formulas. My new go-to? Shiseido’s Ultimate Sun Protector Spray SPF 40. The antioxidant-rich, super-sheer formula sprays on the skin evenly courtesy of Shiseido’s SuperVeil-UV 360 Technology, making it great for reapplying on the go, which you should do every two hours. Plus, it’s formulated to be water-resistant and sweatproof, so whether you’re on an all-day hike, a quick walk, or heading to a pool party, in or out of clouds, it’s got you covered on active days. Buy At Shiseido $ 38

Anine Bing x Reebok A match made in ‘cool-girl’ heaven, Anine Bing x Reebok is one of my favorite fashion collabs of 2024. I’ve been a fan of the Los Angeles-based contemporary label since 2018, and Reebok is my go-to when it comes to sneakers. Naturally, I was drooling when I caught wind of this joint collection. The elevated athleisure capsule nods to the ’80s while still feeling fresh, thanks to oversized but not-too-baggy boyfriend silhouettes for a quintessential model-off-duty appeal. Unfortunately, I do not own anything from this collab yet, but, come next paycheck, I will have half of the collection in my cart. Shop At Anine Bing $

Blume SuperBelly Water Elixir Packets I don’t know about you, but Blume’s gut-healthy and nutrition-boosting supplements are all over my TikTok feed. Until I tried them for myself, I figured it was just an influencer brand content creators touted for a quick buck, but its products are actually incredible. Obviously, they are supplements, meaning they are not formulated to replace whole food nutrition, but when you’re traveling or need a little extra help when your diet isn’t where you want it to be, these little packets are where it’s at. Shop At Blume $

Maison Miru ID Bracelet Just in time for Mother’s Day (and Father’s Day in June), my favorite nap-proof, rust-proof, and wallet-friendly jewelry brand launched a nostalgic style: ID bracelets. Aside from being able to wear these without worrying about them turning my skin green (yes, it’s a thing!) or tarnishing, these bracelets also can be put on seamlessly (even when you have long nails, like me), courtesy of their foolproof fastening. Buy At Maison Miru $ 160

MORE FROM SCOUTED: