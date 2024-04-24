Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Fashionphiles (and Spice Girl enthusiasts) rejoice: Victoria Beckham’s highly-anticipated capsule collection in collaboration with Spanish high-street retailer Mango has finally dropped internationally in stores and online. The Victoria Beckham x Mango drop consists of 46 pieces, including apparel, footwear, handbags, and jewelry, embodying the British ready-to-wear designer’s signature knack for imbuing classic, supremely tailored wardrobe staples with unapologetic femininity and a distinctive contemporary flair.

According to Mango, the collaboration’s overarching theme was inspired by swimming pools, and more specifically, as Beckham told Vogue, Jane Birkin’s character in the 1969 film La Piscine, which is abundantly clear in the collection’s slinky slip dresses and the form-fitting crochet maxi dress with sexy low-back cutout detail (my personal favorite!). But the collection is not just a mix of elevated resort wear pieces suited for your spring vacation; there are plenty of well-tailored yet deconstructed wardrobe essentials aligned with Beckham’s eponymous ready-to-wear line’s sartorial DNA, including structured blazers, classic striped button-downs with a cut-out collar and semi-sheer silk blouses.

The VB x Mango collection also coincides with the fast fashion giant’s 40th anniversary—and comes after the British designer and former Spice Girl’s 50th birthday party, which went viral over the weekend after VB’s husband David Beckham filmed all five Spice Girls reciting “Stop Right Now,” at her star-studded bash. In fact, Beckham’s birthday look, a fluid, beautifully draped seafoam green gown, reminds me of the VB x Mango Godets Dress With Decorative Stitching, in case you want to scoop up a similar look.

As a longtime fan of VB’s RTW label (and just her in general, TBH) with a media salary budget, I am beyond thrilled to shop the collab. Though the collection’s premium quality was a non-negotiable for both Beckham and Mango, price points are still accessible, ranging from $80 to $500. As a semi-professional shopper who’s grown tired of the stale brand collab, I can tell you this is one I will *not* be sitting out. Frankly, I really, really want every single piece in this collection, but I’ve listed my favorite pieces below.

Crochet Dress With Open Back This sheet, full-length crochet dress features an ultra-sexy body-skimming fit and a peek-a-boo open-back cut-out inspired by Jane Birkin’s late ’60s style. I’ll be wearing this over swimwear to the pool and over a bodycon slip during my upcoming trip to Italy. Buy At Mango $ 190 Free Shipping | Free Returns

100% Cotton Long Trench Coat Trench coats may be one of spring’s biggest outerwear trends, but for me, they’re a staple—any season, any trend cycle. I have a collection of Goodwill-scored vintage London Fogs in my closet, but this cotton trench is a must-have, featuring a layered hem in the back. I’ll be finding a way to finance this beauty come next paycheck (as long as it’s still in stock!). Buy At Mango $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Leather Sandal With Inclined Heel Honestly, I prefer flats and kitten heels to sky-high stilettos, but for this stunning, double-take-inducing pair, I will be making an exception. The 100 percent goat skin leather heels come in three colorways, but I love this creamy off-white for spring and summer. Buy At Mango $ 230

Godets Dress With Decorative Stitching This form-fitting sleeveless maxi dress drapes the body gorgeously, featuring decorative, ruffle-like stitching for an extra feminine, pixie-like effect. It did come in two colorways, but at the time of publication, the black is now sold out. Grab yourself the lilac gown before it’s gone. Buy At Mango $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wool-Blend Suit Blazer I can already hear my husband saying, “Another black blazer? Really?” as I unbox this beauty, but look, I am a bona fide blazer enthusiast, and Beckham does it best. Since I can’t afford her ready-to-wear blazers, I feel justified in investing in this classic suit-style option. Buy At Mango $ 320 Free Shipping | Free Returns

