The Best New Launches From Huckberry, Samsung, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Huckberry Wellen Pineapple Fiber Short Sleeve Shirt Huckberry has been a longstanding favorite of mine and the new Wellen Pineapple Fiber Short Sleeve Shirt is no exception. The shirt comes in two unique patterns that gives a fun pineapple-style design that can be worn nearly anywhere. Beyond this, the shirt is actually made with recycled pineapple waste that helps strengthen the material and increase its breathability. No matter what you’re doing, the Wellen Pineapple Fiber Shirt is the right fit for the occasion. Buy at Huckberry $ 88

Mott & Bow Jersey Sueded Polo When it comes to jeans, there are few names better (if any) than Mott & Bow. Mott & Bow’s apparel has also become a force in its own right. The company recently launched the Mott & Bow Jersey Sueded Polo for nearly any outfit. The shirt is made of 100% cotton and has a brushed texture to feel softer on your skin. The polo also comes in four different colors so you can match nearly every pair of pants (or Mott & Bow jeans) you own. Buy at Mott & Bow $ 75

Marlow Cooling Pillow Protector With this heat wave looking to last into the fall, I have been sweating myself to sleep nearly every night. This all changed after I tried the Marlow Cooling Pillow Protector. Made by Marlow, the pillow-focused extension of Brooklinen, the Cooling Pillow Protector is made of materials designed to not only increase breathability but also regulate temperature so no matter how hot your room gets, you’ll always have the cool side of the pillow. Even if you do sweat, the pillow protector is made of antimicrobial fabric to keep it clean all night long. Buy at Marlow $ 29

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Samsung has released a number of next-generation products over the last few weeks, yet the biggest standout to me (even above the Galaxy Z Flip4) are the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. With major improvements across the board, the wireless earbuds now stand out as some of the most exciting options you can currently buy. Designed with Active Noise Cancelling technology and an Intelligent Conversation Mode the earbuds can tune out all the noise for you as listen to music and to give you a better voice when talking to others. The earbuds are also water resistant and offer up to 18 hours of battery life. Buy at Best Buy $ 230

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals, includingHP coupons, Samsung coupons, Best Buy coupons, and NordVPN coupons.