The Best New Launches From Rothy’s, Too Faced, Wrangler and More

It’s officially late summer, but instead of waiting for fall’s official ‘hard launch’ in Sept., brands are deciding to release some of their best drops, between the traditional seasonal lines of the year this August. From nostalgic hydration boosters to stench-proof machine-washable flats, brands rolled out some of my favorite products of 2024 this August.

Rothy’s The Point Mary Jane II Not only are these compliment-generating Mary Janes the most comfortable pair of shoes I own (including my sneaker lineup), but they're also machine-washable, a major game-changer for those of us with sweaty feet. The original Mary Jane is still one of my go-to’s, but the new pointed silhouette feels a bit more dressy—perfect for cocktail hour or dressing up a simple jeans-and-a-tee look. Buy At Rothy’s $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Violette Fr Bisou Balm Jelly As a lip balm addict who generally prefers a velvet-matte finish, Violette Fr’s original Bisou Balm is one of my favorite lip products of all time. For those who love the O.G. formula but prefer a little extra shine, look no further than the brand’s Bisou Balm Jelly. The sheer “balm meets lipstick” features a pigmented core with an outer hydrating balm for a just-bitten effect with a dash of non-sticky shine. It’s the ultimate no-makeup-makeup lippie. Buy At Violette_fr $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Too Faced Lip Injection Lip Blush Now that my lip blush (a cosmetic treatment that uses semi-permanent lip pigment to stain lips like a tattoo) is fading after three years, I’ve been on the market for temporary alternatives. Too Faced’s new extremely limited edition Lip Injection Lip Blush formula is the next best thing to injectable lip treatments. The O.G. and bestselling Lip Injection gloss is still the best on the market, and this new pH-activated shade of the brand’s iconic formula features a temporary pink stain for a plump, just-kissed pout. Buy At Too Faced $ 33

Minor History Fall Collection Sustainable leather goods brand Minor History offers full-grain leather bags and accessories manufactured with a plastic-free approach to design. Best of all? Most of the new 2024 fall collection items are around the $200 price point. The architectural leather bags and wallets are available in a range of colorways, but the fall drop features purple, silver, and 2024’s color du jour, jade green. Shop At Minor History $

Liquid I.V. Firecracker Hydration Multiplier As someone desperately clinging to every last drop of summer, I thoroughly appreciated Liquid I.V.’s latest flavor launch: Firecracker Popsicle, inspired by the ultimate frozen summer treat. I practically grew up on these popsicles—especially during summertime—and while I can’t eat them daily (anymore), this grown-up, electrolyte-infused water additive is a worthy alternative for anyone looking for the heat of summer flavor only the genuine Firecracker Popsicle can satisfy. Buy At Liquid I.V. $ 25

Ellis Brooklyn DEAR SKY Eau de Parfum Ellis Brooklyn’s new DEAR SKY eau de parfum defies everything you imagine when you think of a classically fruity fragrance. Elevated, complex, and very grown-up, this new scent features top notes of strawberry leaf and honeydew melon balanced by white peony, upcycled cedarwood and vanilla. Inspired by the spirit of the American West, cowboy core and golden sunsets, this new scent is basically golden hour in a bottle. Buy At Ellis Brooklyn $ 115

Wrangler x Hot Wheels This summer, Wrangler swapped the rodeo for the race track with another nostalgia-driven drop to rev up your inner child. Wrangler x Hot Wheels was unexpectedly one of my favorite apparel collabs of 2024. I was, admittedly, more of a Barbie girl growing up in the ’90s and ’00s, but this capsule still really speaks to me. The unisex drop has pieces for both adults and kids and features a range of denim (duh!), vintage-inspired graphic t-shirts, and even a jumpsuit fit for the track. Shop At Wrangler $

Oral-B iO2 Electric Toothbrush Honestly, I never thought I could be excited about an electric toothbrush, but after dealing with a root canal and crown-lengthening surgery on my upper molar last year, I’m more inspired than ever before to take better care of my teeth. Oral-B’s new electric toothbrush is designed to not only remove three times more plaque than the leading brush, but it’s also engineered with gum health in mind. It’s engineered with a gum sensor that automatically adjusts the speed when you’re going too hard to prevent bleeding and cuts. Plus, the self-timer stops at two minutes, taking the guesswork out of timing your brush session. Buy At Oral-B $ 64