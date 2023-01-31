New Year, New Drops—The Best Products That Launched This Month

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. Check out our top product discoveries we found during the month of January.

Kopari Niacinamide & Caffeine Eye Bright Cream Whether you’re looking to fake a full eight hours after a light night out, are battling allergy-season-induced puffiness, or are looking for extra hydration to iron out stubborn undereye fine lines, Kopari’s new caffeine and niacinamide-infused eye cream is like a triple latte for the eye area. Buy At Kopari $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Native Candy Shop Collection Native’s latest drop is the sweetest treat (without the sugar!). The new Candy Shop Collection features a slew of natural deodorants, shampoos, conditioners, and body products inspired by yummy gummy bears, strawberry and vanilla taffy, sweet cinnamon tarts, and sour berry belts. Seriously, don’t miss out on this limited-edition collection—eat your heart out! Buy At Native $

Birdies Resort Collection I swoon over pretty much anything Birdies drops, but the footwear brand’s resort collection is definitely a favorite. The drop features Birdies’ new Dream Weaver slides, designed with basket-woven faux leather in a range of pastel and bright colorways. Buy At Birdies $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

True Botanicals Microbiome Enzyme Essence You may be familiar with True Botanicals for its lauded Chebula serum (they put that ingredient on the map, after all!), but the Olvia Wilde-endorsed skincare line recently launched a new product that’s equally hype-deserving. The Microbiome Enzyme Essence contains a blend of fruit enzymes and AHA-rich finger lime to gently exfoliate the skin, along with fermented buckwheat, a potent prebiotic that helps restore balance while protecting the skin barrier. Buy At True Botanicals $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Curél Ultra Healing Lotion for Extra Dry Skin My skin has taken a serious beating from winter’s wrath this year, but Curél’s new Ultra Healing Hand and Body Moisturizer for Extra Dry Skin has given my dry and flaky flesh life again. This drugstore savior is a winter must-have. Buy At Amazon $

Good American Pop Off Pink Collection Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Good American dropped its Pop Off Pink collection to help you pick out your date night look. Frankly, pink is having a moment regardless of the upcoming V-day holiday, so I’ll be stocking up on jumpsuits, swimwear, and faux leather pants to wear all year long. Buy At Good American $

Clé de Peau Beauté Cream Rouge Liquid Lip Collection Clé de Peau Beauté’s newly launched Cream Rouge lip collection redefines the liquid lip category. The formulas give you a richly-pigmented color payoff that lasts for hours, without drying, caking, and flaking the lips. The Cream Rouge lippies are the perfect antidote to chapped winter lips. Buy At Clé de Peau Beauté $ 50 Free Shipping

Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Augustinus Bader and Victorian Beckham are truly a match made in beauty heaven. The two teamed to launch two new products, which are both infused with Bader’s proprietary TFC8 complex: the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer. Buy At Violet Grey $

