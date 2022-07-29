The Best New Launches From Diptyque, Good American, Caraway, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Good American High Shine Compression Collection Good American (Khloe Kardashian’s apparel brand) makes some of the most flattering and inclusive items on the market, and the latest drop is no exception. Get “snatched in the shine” in this new collection featuring high-shine and body-contouring leggings, pants, bodysuits, and more. Shop at Good American $

Caraway Gold Collection Caraway not only makes the best pans (they literally are a game changer for just about anything you cook—especially omelets!), but they’re also irresistible chic. The luxe kitchen brand recently partnered with Crate & Barrel to offer a collection of cookware sets featuring chic gold hardware, including this pretty-in-pink collection. I’m officially swooning. Shop at Crate & Barrel $

RMS Beauty Re Dimension Hydra Blush While I love the natural look and supreme blending power of cream blushes, many of them simply don’t stay put as long as I’d like them to. RMS’s new hydrating blushes combine the blend-ability and creaminess of cream formula with the staying power of a powder blush beautifully. Oh, and the hue French Rose is probably the most perfect pink shade I’ve ever seen! Buy at Credo Beauty $ 30 Free Returns Buy at Sephora $ 30 Free Returns

Diptyque Summer Scents Citronnelle & Lemongrass Candle Diptyque’s recently launched summer collection features illustrations by he by French artist Matthieu Cossé, who pays homage to some of his favorite landscapes in France, Italy, and Greece. The Citronnelle and Lemongrass candle not only smells like a balmy summer evening, but it also has bug-repelling properties too. Buy at Diptyque $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mott & Bow Marcy Tee Shirt in Noche Gray Mott & Bow design some of my favorite elevated basics, whether it be their premium denim or their super-soft and wrinkle-proof tee shirts (an underrated staple that every closet should have!). The Marcy Tee is the brand’s best-selling tee shirt and now it’s available in two fresh colorways: noche gray and vintage navy. Buy at Mott & Bow $ 35

Midol Heat Vibes Menstrual Pain Relief Heat Patches Sure, it may not be the most glamorous new launch on the list, but Midol’s new heat patches make that time of the month suck *so* much less. I love my electric heating pad, but when cramps strike at the office or an event, I’m SOL. These portable patches deliver up to eight hours of menstrual pain relief—no meds required. Seriously, if you suffer from cramps and back pains every month, don’t think twice about these. Trust me. Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

Rose Inc. Solar Infusion Soft Focus Cream Bronzer It’s hard to find a solid cream bronzer that glides on evenly while staying put for longer than an hour, but Rose Inc. has managed to conquer the almost-impossible with its new Solar Infusion collection. In addition to the beautifully packaged bronzer range, there’s also a highlighter collection with the same formula. Shop at Rose Inc. $

Triviso Frizz Smacker Flyaway Serum Pure genius! I don’t know how it took so long for an actually easy-to-apply frizz tamer to drop, but I sure am glad it did. Thank you, Triviso! This flyaway serum is a major game-changer for slicked-back buns and static-y strands. The ultra-portable product features a spoolie, making it so easy and fast to tame frizz and flyaways—even on the go. I also use this on my brows for extra all-day hold too! Buy at Triviso $ 19

MCM Ultra Eau de Parfum This month, MCM’s new Ultra fragrance won the award for Best Packaging of the Year at the prestigious 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards and we can see why. The design was inspired by the German brand’s iconic signature backpack and couldn’t be any cuter. Aside from the vanity-candy-worthy packaging, the scent features top notes of juicy Blackcurrant, pink lady apple, and natural Italian Bergamot, yielding the perfect sweet and spicy scent. Buy at MCM $ 90 Free Shipping

Legally Blonde x Luxy Hair I live for a nostalgic collab (especially when tons of pink is involved!) and this Legally Blonde x Luxy Hair drop is really hitting the spot for me. The limited edition Law School Prep Kit has everything you need to channel your inner Elle Woods, including the Happy People Hairbrush, Sorority Sister Hair Ties, Elle’s Notebook, Bruiser’s Bill Vegan Fur Pen, and the Blend & Snap Ponytail Extension. Buy at Luxy Hair $ 195 Free Shipping

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more.