The Best New Launches From REFY, Tower 28, PHLUR and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the latest and exciting launches from our favorite brands and retailers, all in one place.

While I’m very actively in denial about the days getting shorter, temperatures dropping slowly but surely, and sunsets coming earlier every day, apparently, we’ve now entered “late summer.” As this all too short summer is drawing to a close, the dreaded back-to-school shopping season is upon us, and we’re already wistfully looking back longingly at the summer releases and launches from the past month.

Fortunately, July was brimming with exciting launches (none of which were marketed or categorized as pre-fall, BTW). July’s best launches are still available to shop and will help us keep the carefree summer vibes going strong all through Labor Day and beyond, into that other season.

From pizza-scented candles to luxe skin body mists (which are nothing like the triggering Victoria’s Secret spritzes from your middle school era) and beyond, we’ve rounded up our favorite mid-summer launches below.

Saie Glowy Super Gel in Rose Gold As a low-maintenance makeup girl (read: lazy), I’m usually not into primers or bases because, frankly, I just don’t need another step in my routine. Saie’s glow-boosting Super Gels are the exception—especially its new rose gold shade. The lightweight gel gives the skin a candlelit glow and looks beautiful worn alone, under, or added to your foundation. I love all three shades of this unique formula, but as a pink lover, the new rose gold is definitely my favorite. Buy At Saie $ 28

PHLUR Heavy Cream Body Mist Leave it to the olfactory tastemakers at PHLUR to make body mists sophisticated. The brand’s bestselling body mist lineup, including the perpetually sold-out Vanilla Skin, is a game-changer in the category, and the newest addition to the lineup, Heavy Cream, is no exception. This milky, not-too-sweet and slightly musky fragrance smells like straight-up summer, and I can’t get enough of it. Truly a guilt-free confectionary treat for all the senses... just don’t actually taste it (you will be tempted!) Buy At PHLUR $ 38

Bath & Body Works x ‘Stranger Things’ While I like a fancy Diptyque candle as much as the next basic b*tch, I firmly believe that Bath & Body Works candles are elite. Aside from the pistachio ice cream candle they launched a couple of summers ago, the brand’s new collab with Stranger Things is probably my favorite collection to date—and I don’t even watch the TV show. Buy At Bath & Body Works $ 30

Versed Hydration Trio If your skin has been feeling like it needs a tall glass (or a massive Stanley tumbler) of water, Versed’s new Hydration Trio is here to help quench its thirst. The three-piece collection contains the brand’s signature moisturizing cleanser, serum, and eye gel, ensuring your skin gets a boost of hydration at every step in your skincare routine. Buy At Versed $ 40

Tower 28 SOS Daily Balancing Cleanser Attention all my fellow sensitive skin girlies: Tower 28 just dropped an “intentionally basic” facial cleanser formulated to deep clean without stripping, overdrying, or irritating. The SOS Daily Balancing Gel Cleanser easily removes makeup and long-wearing SPF—I don’t even need to double cleanse with this formula (again, lazy girl-approved), and it won’t leave your face feeling parched, tight, and traumatized. Buy At Amazon $ 20

REFY Trio SPF 50 Moisturizer At this point, I think it’s become abundantly clear that I live for a multi-purpose beauty product, and REFY’s latest drop is a sunscreen, moisturizer, and primer hybrid that honestly slaps. I’m picky with sunscreens, and usually, when a makeup-first brand launches an SPF, I’m skeptical, but REFY’s Trio is a smash hit. Buy At REFY $ 46

Balmain Hair Limited Edition Cosmetics Bag Yes, Balmain has a haircare line, and yes, it’s just as bougie as you would expect. It’s not just bougie, though—it’s seriously impressive, and my dry, bleached, and tragic tresses love their formulas. This limited-edition cosmetic bag is virtually cute enough to use as a clutch, but the set also includes the moisturizing styling cream and the moisturizing style elixir, the only two products to keep my hair somewhat calm in Texas’ humidity. Buy At Balmain Hair $ 120

MORE FROM SCOUTED: