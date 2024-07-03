The Best New Launches From Shark Beauty, Cymbiotika, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is officially in full swing, and while many of us may have the benefit of taking vacations and office-approved summer fridays, many skincare brands have been hard at work with new launches to keep our summer skin glowing (and protected from the sun) and supplements to keep us hydrated and energized during record-breaking heat waves.

Scroll through to check out our favorite new beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product launches that hit virtual shelves (and my doorstep!) in June below.

Shark FlexStyle Sparkle Air in Black Diamond This limited-edition Shark FlexStyle styler will make your hair and your vanity seriously sparkle and shine. Shark’s bestselling multifunctional (and damage-reducing) styling tool has become a top-tier favorite among beauty editors and celebrity hair stylists like Chris Appleton for its versatility and superior performance. While the FlexStyle was once regarded as a cheaper alternative to the Dyson AirWrap, many reviewers say they actually prefer the more affordable FlexStyle to Dyson’s model, claiming that it reduces frizz better, works faster, and is easier to use. Plus, this new bejeweled model comes in a luxe vegan leather carrying case. Buy At Shark $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Heinz x Kate Spade There’s not much I love more than kitschy, novelty fashion accessories, and Kate Spade’s new collaboration with Heinz is really hitting the spot. The eight-piece collection includes the adorable Heinz Ketchup packet-inspired clutch pictures above, as well as shoes, keychains, a graphic T-shirt, and phone cases. Honestly, I’m swooning over each piece—and I don’t even consider ketchup to be my favorite condiment. Shop At Kate Spade $

MIXIK SKIN Mist Skincare While I consider myself reasonably dedicated to my skincare routine, I can slip and be somewhat lazy about it after a particularly late night or exhausting day, so I’m always looking for innovative formulas and ways to streamline and save time. Enter MIXIK SKIN, a game-changing all-mist skincare line with seriously foolproof and effective formulas housed in the most chic packaging ever. My favorite product so far is the Sprtiz Oil Cleanser, which removes all of my makeup and stubbornly resilient SPF without feeling super greasy and getting all over the place. I also love its Hydra Cream spray—and, no, not just because it’s pink. You just shake the bottle, spritz, and you’re good to go. Shop At MIXIK SKIN $ 29 Shop At Amazon $ 29

Hydro Flask Limited-Edition Ombre Collection Move over, Stanley. OK, I do love my Stanley tumbler as much as any other dehydrated basic b*tch during a hot pilates class, but when I saw HydroFlask had launched a new limited-edition collection of ombre color patterns for three of its bestselling products, I knew I had to add one to my current hydration collection. Hydro Flask’s 40-ounce All-Around Tumbler is my favorite because it offers not only easy access to my ice-cold water when I’m dying of thirst in the gym or after a home workout but also because it features a flexible straw (unlike certain other similar tumblers on the market) as well as a splash-proof design. Even better, now it comes in a slew of new, on-trend ombre colorways. Grab one for yourself before the drop sells out! Shop At Hydro Flask $

Cymbiotika Nootropic Coffee Creamer If you’re looking for a coffee creamer that does a little more for your energy, focus, and nervous system, Cymbiotika’s new Nootropic Advanced Superfood Creamer will become your new java sidekick. This anti-jitter coffee additive is infused with a blend of cognition and memory-boosting superfoods and adaptogens to keep the shakes, anxiety, and upset stomach at bay while supporting sustained focus throughout the day—no crash, no jitters, and no added sugars. Plus, it doesn’t taste like a superfood-powered creamer; it’s creamy, slightly sweet, and delicious with coffee or matcha. I even add a bit to my smoothies for a creamier texture and a mood boost. Buy At Cymbiotika $ 38

Essence Call Me Queen Dramatic False Lash Effect Mascara Essence’s mascara lineup has been my favorite for almost a decade, but its newest formula, the Call Me Queen Dramatic False Lash Effect Mascara, may be the best to date. The buildable wet but not too wet formula thickens and lengthens the lashes, allowing you to layer coats to your desired intensity without clumping together or creating a spider-like effect. It also gives my straight lashes a slight curl—I don’t even need to curl them when I use this new mascara. Seriously, you don’t need to spend more than $5 to get a solid mascara—spend that money saved on a splurge-worthy skincare serum or complexion product instead. Buy At Amazon $ 5

Trace Minerals Endure Performance Electrolyte Drops Since discovering Trace Mineral’s electrolyte-powered water additives, my hydration, stamina, and focus have significantly improved. The brand offers a wide range of ionic mineral water additives, powders, and supplements to help rehydrate, enhance recovery, boost immunity, and regulate vitals by delivering pure minerals without the added sugar and artificial flavors you’ll find in traditional sports drinks and electrolyte powder. I personally cannot stand the sweet taste of popular electrolyte supplements, and while this salty water additive isn’t exactly flavorless per se, it is so much easier to drink. The new Endure formula contains a concentrated blend of ionic minerals to help you rehydrate and stay hydrated when sweating. I add a few drops to my water bottle before my heated workout classes, and I feel so much better afterward—less cramping, soreness, and dehydration. Buy At Trace $ 29

Too Faced x Lele Sadoughi TooFaced and Lele Sadoughi recently joined forces to drop a wedding day-ready set and it’s a match made in matrimonial heaven. The This Is My Something Blue set includes Too Face’s top-rated and tear-proof Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara, the makeup-extending Makeup Insurance 18-Hour Setting Spray, a baby blue velvet hair bow by Sadoughi, and a perfectly on themesilky bag. Whether you’re a bride-to-be or just looking for some new sweat-proof makeup and hair essentials for the summer, this collab is not to be missed. Buy At Too Faced $ 89

