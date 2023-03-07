The Best New Launches From Brixton, Pureology, Pixi Beauty, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. From bottle craft cocktails concocted by our favorite NYC restaurant to balm bronzer, check out our top product discoveries we found over the last month.

Pixi AfterSun Sheet Masks Spring and summer are already on the horizon, and Pixi has us covered (literally) with its new SunTreats collection featuring an EOD Cleansing oil formulated to remove pore-clogging SPF, a spray-on Sun Mist with SPF 50, and my personal favorite, the AfterSun Sheet Masks. Protecting your skin from the sun starts with sunblock of course, but this nourishing sheet mask helps soothe irritation, calm inflammation, and restore hydration after sun exposure. Buy At Pixi $

Brixton Surplus in Paradise Collection Brixton may be most known for its premium hats, but don’t overlook the brand’s California-cool apparel. The latest collection for spring—Surplus in Paradise—features a selection of tropical floral prints, bold colors, and retro-inspired stripes. Both the men's and women’s collections feature aloha-inspired graphics and design and also include new hat styles to choose from, too, of course. Buy At Brixton $

Saie Sun Melt Cream-Balm Bronzer While Saie’s wildly popular Sun Melt Cream-Balm Bronzers launched last year, in February, the beauty brand expanded its best-selling collection with two new shades to suit a wider range of skin tones. If you haven’t tried this beautiful formula yet, let me tell you: it is worth the hype. The semi-matte cream allows you to build up color gradually for a soft contour effect or an all-over glow. It’s the best bronzer I have ever used. Buy At Saie $ 32

Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray Just in time for spring, L’Oréal’s premier clean and sustainable brand, Pureology, re-launched its top-rated Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray with a new look and packaging made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials—the same hair-perfecting formula inside. The multi-use spray is a godsend for color-treated hair like mine (though any hair type will benefit from using it), because it primes and fortifies hair for and from UV damage and heat damage while simultaneously repairing existing damage and leaving your hair feeling like actual silk. Buy At Sephora $ 34 Buy At Ulta $ 34

Arrae Arrae’s flagship supplements, Bloat and Calm, have been two of my go-to’s since the brand launched a few years ago. Now, the brand has launched an all-natural antacid alternative that, unlike traditional over-the-counter acid reflux and heartburn treatments on the market, doesn’t burn through your gut lining—it actually helps protect it. Buy At Arrae $ 40

Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42 I live for multitasking beauty products (as mentioned above), and Shiseido’s newest Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42 is the skincare-suncare hybrid of my sun-damaged skin’s dreams. The new formula is infused with the brand’s Sun Dual Care Technology, including vitamin C not only to help shield the skin from the sun’s damaging rays but also to help lift sun spots while combatting dullness and fine lines at the same time. Stock up before summer, y’all! Buy At Sephora $ 38

Via Carota Bottled Craft Cocktails One of New York City’s most beloved restaurants is now offering its signature cocktails in luxe bottles to top your home bar cart with—no reservation or mixologist required. Via Carota’s range of bottled cocktails comes in a range of its signature drinks: Classic Negroni, White Negroni, Old Fashioned, Signature Manhattan, Espresso Martini, and the Signature Martini. Buy At Via Carota $ 39

