The Best New Launches From SkinCeuticals, Modern Picnic & More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. From gut-friendly prebiotic sodas to waist-snatching swimwear, check out my collection of top product discoveries I found (and fell in love with!) over the last month.

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced Anti-Wrinkle Cream SkinCeuticals’ newly-launched A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced Anti-Wrinkle Cream targets fine lines, dullness, texture, and dark spots by glycation and collagen decline. The breakthrough corrective formula is backed by over 15 years od glycation research and is clinically-proven to smooth deep wrinkles and visible lines in five facial regions that are general targeted for injectable treatments, including nasolabial folds, forehead wrinkles, and crow’s feet. Buy At Skinceuticals $ 168 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vacation SPF 30 Baby Oil This nostalgic baby oil launch has me more excited than I’d like to admit. It takes me back to being a teenager, spending all my summer days at the beach drizzled in baby oil, except Vacation’s spinoff actually protects the skin instead of frying it. And yes—like all of Vacation’s gorgeous suncare products, it also smells like a slice of heaven. Buy At Vacation $ 22

Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Grape Soda Poppi’s delicious and gut-healthy prebiotic soda now comes in a new flavor: grape! The apple cider vinegar-infused pop tastes like childhood—in the best way possible—and only has 25 calories and four grams of sugar per can. Buy At Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Spanx Shaping Swimwear Collection Spanx is second to none when it comes to smoothing and body-snatching shapewear, leggings, and athleisure, but the brand recently dropped a revolutionary new line of shaping swimwear—just in time for summer. The body-contouring collection includes two-piece and one-piece styles, as well as slimming swim shirts. Buy At Spanx $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Brightland Pizza Oil Is pizza oil the new chili crunch oil? Social media seems to think so, considering that Brightland’s new Pizza Oil is all over my feed. The luxury olive oil brand recently debuted this new oil, and foodies everywhere are swooning. The Pizza Oil is infused with garlic, oregano, and jalapeno for a kick. Eat on pizza, eggs, avocado toast, or anything that needs a little something extra. Buy At Brightland $ 32

Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Eye Cream Formulated to target dark circles and undereye discoloration, Caudalie’s new Vinoperfect Brightening Eye Cream instantly brightens the eye region while reducing puffiness, while reducing texture, and erasing fine lines over time. Buy At Caudalie $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Modern Picnic Mini Mother’s Day Set Down from $164 Just in time for Mother’s Day, chic lunchbox brand Modern Picnic joined forces with Papyrus and Forget Me Knots to debut a limited-edition gift set. The set includes a Mini Luncher bag, sweet treat, card, and bouquet—everything you need to make her smile on her special day. Buy At Good Day Beverages $ 129 Free Shipping

ColourPop Lav_Ish Collection Digital Lavender is one 2023’s hottest colors, and ColourPop is honoring the purple-ish hue with an entire collection. The Lav_Ish collection features a new Liv Lav Luv eyeshadow palette, Super Shock highlighter, lip glosses, and more. Buy At ColourPop $

Broc Shot Reap the inflammation and detoxifying superpowers of broccoli sprouts with this daily shot that mixes in with water or your favorite juice. This next-level antioxidant boost also gives you health benefits without the broccoli taste, thanks to delicious flavors like ginger-lime and pineapple-mint. Buy At Broc Shot $

Just Spices Just Spices has been a cult-favorite seasoning brand in Europe for some time now, but it’s now available in the States. Just Spices offers meal and cuisine-specific spice blends, including Avocado Topper, Salmon Allrounder, and Fajita, to give your food a little extra oomph. Buy At Just Spices $

Cle de Peau The Foundation SPF 22 Cle de Peau’s newly re-formulated age-defying foundation is designed to instantly soften the look of fine lines and texture while also providing skin-enhancing benefits with continuous wear. It’s only fortified with SPF, but the lightweight cream formula is also formulated with a technology to diffuse light with an IRL filter effect. Buy At Cle de Peau $ 270 Free Shipping | Free Returns

