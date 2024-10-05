The Best New Launches From Heat Healer, Tecovas, Nars and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the latest and exciting launches from our favorite brands and retailers, all in one place.

ICYMI, fall officially entered the chat last month, bringing shorter days, cooler temperatures, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything with it. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full optimist of person), the good news is that there are plenty of other non-PSL product launches to get excited about—even if, like me, you’re far from thrilled about ushering in the new season.

And, while September (aka Fashion Month) was busy forecasting SS2025 trends and showcasing swoon-worthy designer pieces relegated to my forever wish list, it’s Garage’s new loungewear drop that I’ll be wearing for the remainder of Q4 with unbridled enthusiasm.

The beauty sector also came fully prepared for fall with hydrating formulas to help you restock your current skincare lineup with colder-weather-effective elixirs to keep your skin dewy and plump when the temperatures drop.

Check out the best new product launches that hit the virtual aisles in September below. Go ahead and grab your credit card now before scrolling down. You can thank me later.

SkinMedica HA⁵ Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator SkinMedica’s legendary growth-factor-powered TNS Advanced Serum will always be my ride-or-die, desert island pick. If you ever catch me trying to saw through the metal bottle to extract every last drop… no, you didn’t. But, the clinical skincare brand (owned by Botox Cosmetic’s parent company, Allergan) recently dropped a new and improved hyaluronic acid serum with at least three beauty editors I’ve spoken with this season. I recently was able to try the HA⁵ Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator, and as someone who isn’t exactly obsessed with HA-forward skincare, I can confirm that this stuff is incredible for not only locking in moisture but also instantly plumping up fine lines. Do I like it more than my beloved TNS Serum? No, I’m a loyal person. But this new SkinMedica formula is a close second and, without a doubt, my new favorite skincare launch for fall. Buy At Dermstore $ 192 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At SkinMedica $ 192

Garage Clothing Fall Loungewear Drop I had never been a sweatpants and matching sweatshirt type of girl until January 2024 when I went on a weekend trip with one of my best friends—who looked like a supermodel sporting one almost the entire trip. Honestly, I’ve convinced myself I, too, can pull off that look. While that may or may not be the case, Garage’s new loungewear drop is supporting my new sartorial obsession with sloppy-chic fleece pieces that I actually get excited to wear outside the house. Honestly, I’ve gotten more compliments on my sweatsuit looks than I have on anything else I wear outside the house, so I’m sticking with it. Shop At Garage Clothing $

Caliray Blurry Blush Pore Minimizing Cream Blush Finally, a matte liquid blush that minimizes the appearance of pores, blurs fine lines and texture (instead of literally highlighting them like so many of its cream blush peers), and actually stays put for more than an hour. Actually, Caliray’s Blurry Blush stays put for a full eight on my oily skin. There are tons of dew-boosting liquid and cream blushes on the market, and many of them impart a lit-from-within flush for a no-makeup-makeup effect. Unfortunately, they often feel greasy, don’t stay in place, and aren’t really flattering on anyone over the age of 19. Caliray’s game-changing formula is the only product of its kind in the space at the moment, and it’s one of the best blushes I’ve ever used. Not only does the formula layer and build to your desired level of pigment without smudging or lifting your foundation underneath, but it also dries down after 30 seconds, giving you plenty of time to blend. It doesn’t even need to be set with a finishing powder. Buy At Caliray $ 25 Buy At Caliray $ 25

Tecovas Dakota Boots Even though I live in Austin, I was born and raised in San Diego and still identify as a California girl. Nonetheless, I’ve always loved cowboy boots and the Western aesthetic generally. I bought my first pair of cowboy boots in high school, and regardless of the fickle footwear trends since the mid-2000s, my love for the western boot staple in my wardrobe hasn’t wavered. Tecovas’ recent launch marries two enduring and trend-proof classics: the moto ankle boot and the tall cowboy boot. Enter the Dakota: the love child of Frye’s tried-and-true harness boots with Tecovas’s bestselling Annie style—and in the very wearable Daisy height. The Dakota boots pair just as well with jeans and a tee as they do with a frilly maxi dress, and I love them for it. They may be an influencer darling this fall, but this investment pair is never going to fall out of fashion (pun intended). Buy At Tecovas $ 295 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nars Explicit Lipstick in Dirty Talk If you love long-wearing matte lipstick but hate the dry, chapped and blistered lips that often come with it, you’re about to be obsessed with Nars’ new demi-matte Explicit Lipstick range. It’s not going to stay put as long as your go-to liquid lip from 2014, but it’s going to stay on for, like, eight hours and keep your lips hydrated, so it’s worth the trade-off. The new lippie line is described as a buildable medium-to-full coverage formula with a satin finish, but while it’s lightweight enough to feel silky, I do think it outperforms the description in terms of staying power. You won’t get as intense of a color payoff with the Explicit range, but this new formula gives you peak versatility. Buy At Bluemercury $ 40 Buy At Nars $ 40

Quince Cashmere Sweater Collection The ‘Luxe for Less’ adage has become a very stale cliche, but it’s the best adjective for DTC brand Quince. I dare you to come up with another e-tailer that offers Mongolian cashmere sweaters for $50 and genuine Italian leather moto jackets that are just as supple and buttery as AllSaints’ for under $500 a pop. The ‘high-quality essentials’ brand recently expanded its bestselling cashmere collection with a few cashmere sweaters that feel like they should cost $350—not $100. My favorite piece from the new drop is the very of-the-moment cashmere cardigan, which is somehow only $79. Buy At Quince $ 79

Beachwaver CatWalk Heatless Curl Kit Beachwaver makes my favorite hair tools of all time. Period. They were the first brand to launch an automatic rotating curling iron that *almost* does your hair for you, but even without that genius feature, they’re still the best quality irons on the market. Now, the Beachwaver is offering a heat-free option for beachy waves and bouncy model-off-duty curls. The Heatless Curl Kit comes with two scrunchies, a brush, braid balm, and a heat-free wave-maker that allows you to achieve damage-free volume and waves sans the heat. Do you look silly wearing this satin-wrapped wire accessory to bed? Of course! But it’s worth it for those of us with bleach-induced hair breakage. Buy At Beachwaver $ 44

Heat Healer Activated Lymphatic Leggings I am obsessed with the ever-growing wearable wellness category, and, I’m calling it now, lymphatic drainage-boosting leggings are about to blow up folks. Heat Healer is known for its premium home sauna devices (including its bestselling sauna blanket and Triple Threat Dome), and now, the lifestyle brand has introduced a onesie and leggings designed to help boost lymphatic flow courtesy of its proprietary Antigravity Technology and 3D graduated compression. Not only do the de-puffing leggings help promote local circulation and fluid release, but they also temporarily reduce the appearance of cellulite. Unlike other compression garments, Heat Healer’s leggings are actually comfortable, too—no sausage casing effect or strangulation at all whatsoever. Buy At Heat Healer $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Typology Paris Fortifying Brow Gel I consider myself a French beauty connoisseur, but somehow, Typology Paris didn’t register on my radar until Sept. 2024. A massive oversight on my part. This French beauty brand oozes je nous se quois cool, but the formulas are elevated and pigmented and enhance the skin rather than concealing it. The brand recently launched a tinted brow gel, and unsurprisingly, it’s my new go-to. Unlike some of my other favorite brow products, the Fortifying Brow Gel gives your brows shape, hold, and structure without hardening them. Until I found this formula, I had accepted the fact that I had to accept crunchy, untouchable brows if I wanted a laminated-like look that stayed put all day. Not with this formula. The best part? The Fortifying Brow Gel is infused with a cocktail of growth-boosting ingredients, including plant-based keratin and peptides, so the longer you use it, the less you need it. Bad for business but great for you. Buy At Typology Paris $ 26

