The Best New Launches from Brooklinen, Pair Eyewear, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Brooklinen Tangerine Fuschia Stripe Linen Duvet Cover Brooklinen has been the gold standard when it comes to bedding and bath towels over the last few years. So, the Brooklinen Tangerine Fuschia Stripe Linen Duvet Cover is unsurprisingly great as well. The duvet cover is made from 100% European Flax and is individually color dyed for the highest quality final product. The Tangerine Fuschia Stripe Duvet Cover is a bright and whimsical option from Brooklinen that is absolutely perfect for a light summer look in the bedroom while the warm weather is here. Buy at Brooklinen $ 246

Pair Eyewear Polarized Sunglasses Pair Eyewear has stood out for glasses-wearers for a while now due to the detachable top frames that you can buy. These frames allow users to swap out the front frame of their glasses so the glasses can match any outfit or style depending on the top frame. Pair recently launched its first ever line of non-prescription polarized sunglasses. This launch is the first time that even folks without a need for glasses can buy Pair products, including of course the many unique top frames. The sunglasses come in a variety of designs and also features a number of customizable lens and color options. Buy at Pair Eyewear $ 75

Murad Deep Relief Acne Treatment When it comes to skincare, there are few brands as effective and powerful as Murad. The company recently launched a new product, the Murad Deep Relief Acne Treatment. The new treatment is designed to help clear up deep, painful acne quicker than many conventional options. This is done through an invisible polymer that forms a sort of “second skin” to hold the active ingredients in place for longer allowing your skin to absorb more of them even after you have gone through your entire day. Buy at Murad $ 44

Allbirds X Rosie Assoulin Sugar Sliders Allbirds has long been a personal favorite brand of my own with the focus on sustainability and creating genuinely great running shoes being the biggest reasons as to why. However, the company also makes a number of unique footwear outside of just running or hiking. The Allbirds X Rosie Assoulin Sugar Sliders are the company’s fresh take on classic slides. While the Sugar Sliders are not brand new, the collaboration with Rosie Assoulin led to two new designs with bold color choices. The slides were released in Cherry Limeade and Pisachio for a bolder, brighter look to the popular footwear. Buy at Allbirds $ 60

Dr. Squatch Freedom Fresh Deodorant It feels like every single month, Dr. Squatch is releasing a new line of scents and soaps that are worth checking out. This past month, Dr. Squatch did it again except this time, with deodorant. The Dr. Squatch Freedom Fresh Deodorant is the latest launch from the company just in time for 4th of July. The natural deodorant with an American twist has a boardwalk breeze scent and uses charcoal powder and probiotics to help keep you smelling fresh without the need for harsh chemicals. The deodorant is fresh and matches the well-known soap equivalent of the same name that was launched previously. Buy at Dr. Squatch $ 13

