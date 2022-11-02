The Best New Launches From Allbirds, NuFace, Diptyque, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. Check out our top product discoveries we found over the last month.

Allbirds Fluff Collection Just in time for the holidays, Allbirds dropped its latest Fluff collection. The new collection is an expansion of its Fluff shoes (my absolute favorite!), and now includes cozy fluff apparel that, including the Fluff Fleece Pullover and the Fluff Fleece Pant. Shop at Allbirds $

Isaac Mizrahi x Wild One Wild One is hands-down the most stylish pet brand I’ve ever come across, so a designer collaboration collection was naturally bound to happen. The Isaac Mizrah x Wild One collection features brightly colored (cosmopolitan pink and husdon blue) walk and carry products, including harnesses, leashes, treat bags, and carriers. I want literally everything in this capsule collection. Shop at Wild One $

Renee Rouleau Triple Berry Scrub Not only was aesthetican-owned skincare brand Renee Rouleau’s cult-favorite Triple Berry Peel *finally* restocked, but it also came back with a new sidekick: the Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub. Many scrubs are a no-no for sensitive and reactive skin types, but this one is the exception. The gentle yet effective scrub buffs away dead skin cells, while helping boost luminosity and fading hyperpigmentation. Buy at Renée Rouleau $ 52

Away ’90s Pop Luggage Collection Away’s nostalgic ’90s-inspired luggage collection has me straight-up swooning. Not only are there two pieces in pink and red (my favorite colors!), but there are cute AF luggage tags to personalize your carry-on. The limited-edition collection is selling out quickly though, so you might want to hurry! Shop at Away $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Diptyque Autumn Limited Edition Citrouille (Pumpkin) Candle Halloween may be over, but pumpkin is the ultimate fall-to-holiday fragrance. Unlike the shamefully played-out pumpkin spice trend, this grown-up pumpkin candle brings a festive yet, elegant olfactory ambiance to any space. Buy at Diptyque $ 72

NuFace Mini+ This petite, FDA-cleared microcurrent device lifts and sculpts just as well as its full-sized big sister, but is ultra sleek and travel-friendly. The new Mini+ is also Bluetooth-compatible and works with the brand’s innovative app to help you unlock exclusive treatments that target multiple layers of the skin. Buy at NuFace $ 245 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Redmint TCM Skincare & Self-Care Inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Redmint Selfcare blends ancient holistic wisdom with modern innovations. Each product is formulated to help you look and feel your best from the inside out, but some of the standout products I really love are the Toning Body Oil and the Pearl Renewal Facial Cream. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Aromatique Signature Fall & Holiday Collection Aromatique has officially dropped its fall and holiday collection, brimming with luxe and festive fragrances as well as plenty of gift ideas and holiday accessories, including the Cinnamon Cider Gilded Ornament Candle pictured above. Buy at Aromatique $ 50

Orttu Unisex Batista Coat Leather and trenches are two of the top fashion trends this fall, and this luxe coat by Orttu combines both beautifully. My husband and I will both be fighting over who gets to wear it this season. Buy at Orttu $ 590 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.