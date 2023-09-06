Kick Off Football Season With These Awesome Streaming Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that NFL season is here, you may be looking to score some deals to improve your streaming set-up so you can feel like you’re at every game IRL. Football fans everywhere looking to enhance their watching experience all season long can rejoice because we’ve rounded up a few of the best coupon codes and deals to save for game day below.

Paramount+: Save 50 percent off annual plans. Available now from $2.50 a month with the code SPORTS.

Amazon: Stream Thursday night football via Amazon Prime.

VideoFanatics: Save up to 65 percent off sitewide, plus get free shipping on orders over $24 with the code 24SHIP.

Vivid Seats: Save $20 on ticket purchases over $200 with the code 20OFF.

