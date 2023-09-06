Kick Off Football Season With These Awesome Streaming Deals

Homesubvertical orientation badge

The official NFL season begins on September 7—make sure you’re ready to watch at home!

NFL streaming coupon codes 2023

Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

Now that NFL season is here, you may be looking to score some deals to improve your streaming set-up so you can feel like you’re at every game IRL. Football fans everywhere looking to enhance their watching experience all season long can rejoice because we’ve rounded up a few of the best coupon codes and deals to save for game day below.

Paramount+: Save 50 percent off annual plans. Available now from $2.50 a month with the code SPORTS.

Amazon: Stream Thursday night football via Amazon Prime.

VideoFanatics: Save up to 65 percent off sitewide, plus get free shipping on orders over $24 with the code 24SHIP.

Vivid Seats: Save $20 on ticket purchases over $200 with the code 20OFF.

