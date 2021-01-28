These Noise-Cancelling Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds Changed How I Work From Home

I’ve survived plane rides and train rides without headphones. Crowded subways, working in an office, or working out — all were bearable without noise canceling or music blasting or podcast droning. Call me a sadist, but it never really bothered me that I didn’t wear or care about headphones all that much, until I started working from home. The myriad of distractions, plus never having the room to myself, made it nearly impossible to get work done or be on a Zoom call without headphones. I originally opted for a giant pair of over-ear ones that did the job fairly well, but they were heavy and hard to keep on all day. Then, I invested in a pair of Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds.

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds Buy at Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I’ve never been much of an earbud-wearer (I’ve only liked one pair before these), but the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds have made my meetings feel crystal clear and my ambient music the perfect backdrop to my work day.. There’s a Jabra+ app, which I use to customize my sound profile in order to get the best version for my preferences. The ear buds run for five hours on one charge and up to 15 hours with the charging case on hand, which is enveloped in a soft matte cover. The 4-microphone technology means that I no longer have to yell into my computer microphone during Zoom calls in the hopes of coming through clearly. The buds themselves are comfortable for all-day wear and come with multiple sizes of ear tips for a snug fit. Plus, they can withstand sweat and dust, so whenever I do get back to working out, I can pop these in and keep on groovin’.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

