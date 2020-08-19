Scouted’s Top Picks from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in its own category. You get access to hundreds of styles that haven’t even hit the stores yet, and it’s all on sale. This lets you not only preview what’s in style for the season, but also lets you get prepared for the weather change before the end of summer while saving money. It’s basically a win-win-win situation. We’ve rounded up our favorites in womenswear, menswear, and home goods to get you started on your shopping.
Cole Haan Taylor Waterproof Bootie: These are the boots you’ll wear all fall, especially since they’re waterproof. The chunky heel, vintage-inspired lace-up detail and articulated treads for extra grip, you’re good for whatever weather you end up in.
Cole Haan Taylor Waterproof Bootie
Originally $250
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover, $84: The Better Sweater is a favorite of Scouted contributor John Brandon. It has a soft, fleece interior and is made from recycled fibers. It’s the perfect thing to throw on when the sun goes down.
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover
Originally $119
Boll & Branch Embroidered Stripe Cotton Sheet Set: These soft, embroidered bed sheets are the perfect upgrade to your bed for the season. They’re made from 100% cotton and come with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 17” deep.
Boll & Branch Embroidered Stripe Cotton Sheet Set
Originally $290
Uchino Waffle Bath Towel: We love waffle towels here at Scouted, and this one is a standout. It features one side of soft waffle-knit cotton and one side of quick-drying terry.
Uchino Waffle Bath Towel
Originally $35
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.