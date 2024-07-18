Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Amazon Prime Day is over, but the new Black Friday in July tradition is still going strong. Nordstrom’s 2024 Anniversary sale is basically the grand finale of the deal-packed month and will be live through Aug. 4. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has been shoppable for select cardholders who get early access to the deals for a week now, but now it’s open to the public. This is Nordstrom’s biggest (and most anticipated) sale of the year—it’s on par with their Black Friday deals.

As per usual, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale catalog includes thousands of steep discounts across all categories, including designer clothing, luxury beauty exclusives, and elevated home decor staples from customer-favorite brands like La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Allsaints, and Levi’s marked-down up to 60 percent off.

Plus, this year, Nordstrom has added over 100 new brands to the sale catalog that were off-limits in previous years, including Augustinus Bader, Supergoop, Benefit, Osea, Moccamaster, Farm Rio, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler White Label, Cult Gaia, and L’Agence. Items return to full price after Aug. 4, but in the past, popular items have sold out before the sale ends, so be sure to shop the sale ASAP. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale scores we’re adding to our carts.

Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle Jeans Down From $98 The ultimate booty-lifting jean. Buy At Nordstrom $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Jumbo Size Down From $540 If you’ve been on the fence about trying this cult-favorite cream, now’s the chance to find out what all the hype is about while it’s $110 off. Buy At Nordstrom $ 430

MICHELE Diamond Two Tone Bracelet Watch Down From $2295 MICHELE’s smartwatch bands are peak quiet luxury and functionality. Buy At Nordstrom $ 1536 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Mary Jane Flat Down From $445 Summer’s Mary Jane moment is my favorite footwear trend in years, and this pair is perfect. Buy At Nordstrom $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Brazier Down From $462 This chef-favorite kitchen essential rarely gets discounted this steeply. Buy At Nordstrom $ 290 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FARM Rio Sunset Tapestry Satin Maxi Slipdress Down From $198 A silky slip dress made for dreamy summer sunsets. Buy At Nordstrom $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Béis Commuter Duffle Bag Down From $138 This editor-approved weekender bag makes staying organized so easy. There’s a reason you see every chic person at the airport carrying it. Buy At Nordstrom $ 103 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CELINE Triomphe 52mm Oval Sunglasses Down From $512 These coveted CELINE sunnies are such a steal. Buy At Nordstrom $ 341 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AllSaints Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag Down From $229 Looking for a new ‘not too big, but not too small’ bag? Consider your search over. Buy At Nordstrom $ 150