Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Amazon Prime Day is over, but the new Black Friday in July tradition is still going strong. Nordstrom’s 2024 Anniversary sale is basically the grand finale of the deal-packed month and will be live through Aug. 4. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has been shoppable for select cardholders who get early access to the deals for a week now, but now it’s open to the public. This is Nordstrom’s biggest (and most anticipated) sale of the year—it’s on par with their Black Friday deals.
As per usual, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale catalog includes thousands of steep discounts across all categories, including designer clothing, luxury beauty exclusives, and elevated home decor staples from customer-favorite brands like La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Allsaints, and Levi’s marked-down up to 60 percent off.
Plus, this year, Nordstrom has added over 100 new brands to the sale catalog that were off-limits in previous years, including Augustinus Bader, Supergoop, Benefit, Osea, Moccamaster, Farm Rio, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler White Label, Cult Gaia, and L’Agence. Items return to full price after Aug. 4, but in the past, popular items have sold out before the sale ends, so be sure to shop the sale ASAP. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale scores we’re adding to our carts.
Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle Jeans
Down From $98
The ultimate booty-lifting jean.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Jumbo Size
Down From $540
If you’ve been on the fence about trying this cult-favorite cream, now’s the chance to find out what all the hype is about while it’s $110 off.
MICHELE Diamond Two Tone Bracelet Watch
Down From $2295
MICHELE’s smartwatch bands are peak quiet luxury and functionality.
Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Mary Jane Flat
Down From $445
Summer’s Mary Jane moment is my favorite footwear trend in years, and this pair is perfect.
Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Brazier
Down From $462
This chef-favorite kitchen essential rarely gets discounted this steeply.
FARM Rio Sunset Tapestry Satin Maxi Slipdress
Down From $198
A silky slip dress made for dreamy summer sunsets.
Béis Commuter Duffle Bag
Down From $138
This editor-approved weekender bag makes staying organized so easy. There’s a reason you see every chic person at the airport carrying it.
CELINE Triomphe 52mm Oval Sunglasses
Down From $512
These coveted CELINE sunnies are such a steal.
AllSaints Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag
Down From $229
Looking for a new ‘not too big, but not too small’ bag? Consider your search over.
Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener
Down From $500
It’s rare to find Dyson’s premium, damage-reducing hair tools on sale.