Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only epic sale happening in July.

Amazon Prime Day is over, but the new Black Friday in July tradition is still going strong. Nordstrom’s 2024 Anniversary sale is basically the grand finale of the deal-packed month and will be live through Aug. 4. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has been shoppable for select cardholders who get early access to the deals for a week now, but now it’s open to the public. This is Nordstrom’s biggest (and most anticipated) sale of the year—it’s on par with their Black Friday deals.

As per usual, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale catalog includes thousands of steep discounts across all categories, including designer clothing, luxury beauty exclusives, and elevated home decor staples from customer-favorite brands like La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Allsaints, and Levi’s marked-down up to 60 percent off.

Plus, this year, Nordstrom has added over 100 new brands to the sale catalog that were off-limits in previous years, including Augustinus Bader, Supergoop, Benefit, Osea, Moccamaster, Farm Rio, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler White Label, Cult Gaia, and L’Agence. Items return to full price after Aug. 4, but in the past, popular items have sold out before the sale ends, so be sure to shop the sale ASAP. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale scores we’re adding to our carts.

Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle Jeans

Down From $98

The ultimate booty-lifting jean.

Buy At Nordstrom$65

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Jumbo Size

Down From $540

If you’ve been on the fence about trying this cult-favorite cream, now’s the chance to find out what all the hype is about while it’s $110 off.

Buy At Nordstrom$430

MICHELE Diamond Two Tone Bracelet Watch

Down From $2295

MICHELE’s smartwatch bands are peak quiet luxury and functionality.

Buy At Nordstrom$1536

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Mary Jane Flat

Down From $445

Summer’s Mary Jane moment is my favorite footwear trend in years, and this pair is perfect.

Buy At Nordstrom$300

Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Brazier

Down From $462

This chef-favorite kitchen essential rarely gets discounted this steeply.

Buy At Nordstrom$290

FARM Rio Sunset Tapestry Satin Maxi Slipdress

Down From $198

A silky slip dress made for dreamy summer sunsets.

Buy At Nordstrom$140

Béis Commuter Duffle Bag

Down From $138

This editor-approved weekender bag makes staying organized so easy. There’s a reason you see every chic person at the airport carrying it.

Buy At Nordstrom$103

CELINE Triomphe 52mm Oval Sunglasses

Down From $512

These coveted CELINE sunnies are such a steal.

Buy At Nordstrom$341

AllSaints Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag

Down From $229

Looking for a new ‘not too big, but not too small’ bag? Consider your search over.

Buy At Nordstrom$150

Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener

Down From $500

It’s rare to find Dyson’s premium, damage-reducing hair tools on sale.

Buy At Nordstrom$400

