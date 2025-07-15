Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Amazon Prime Day is over, but the new Black Friday in July tradition is still going strong. Nordstrom’s 2025 Anniversary sale is basically the grand finale of the deal-packed month and will be live through Aug. 3. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has been shoppable for select cardholders who get early access to the deals for a week now, but now it’s open to the public. This is Nordstrom’s biggest (and most anticipated) sale of the year—it’s on par with their post-Thanksgiving deals.

As per usual, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale catalog includes thousands of steep discounts across all categories, including designer clothing, luxury beauty exclusives, and elevated home decor staples from customer-favorite brands like La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Allsaints, and Levi’s, marked down up to 60 percent off.

Plus, this year, Nordstrom has added over 100 new brands to the sale catalog that were off-limits in previous years, including Supergoop, Benefit, Osea, Moccamaster, Farm Rio, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler White Label, Cult Gaia, and L’Agence. Of course, there are also plenty of under $100 buys to score as well, including from brands like Augustinus Bader, Ugg, Spanx, T3, and New Balance.

Items return to full price after Aug. 3, but in the past, popular items have sold out before the sale ends, so be sure to shop the sale ASAP. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale scores we’re adding to our carts.

SPANXshape EveryWear Pull-On High Waist Wide Leg Jeans Down From $148 Shapewear meets denim? Yes, please. See At Nordstrom $ 99 Free Shipping

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Mini Skin Care Routine Down From $232 Find out why beauty editors are obsessed with Bader’s stem cell-powered skincare line with this sample set. See At Nordstrom $ 98 Free Shipping

Ugg Whitecap Fleece Throw Down From $98 Invest in your cozy season lineup but fall weather hits. See At Nordstrom $ 70 Free Shipping

Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Slim Fit Dress Pants The ultimate office-friendly bottoms that are actually comfortable. See At Nordstrom $ 80 Free Shipping

Diptyque Iconic Candle Gift Set (Anniversary Exclusive) Down From $138 This trio of bestselling scented candles is a steal. See At Nordstrom $ 92 Free Shipping

Glow24k Skin Rejuvenation Beauty Device for Face & Neck +Conductive Hydra Gel Down From $99 This triple-threat anti-aging device helps boost circulation and lymphatic drainage for an instant glow. See At Nordstrom $ 66 Free Shipping

Wayf Maddox Belted Blazer A sexier take on the classic boyfriend blazer. See At Nordstrom $ 90 Free Shipping