The Nostalgia-Inducing Trends of 2021 That Are Actually Good

With summer about to go full tilt, Scouted is turning back the clock and highlighting some of the best things to come out 20+ years ago and how they’re being reinvented (and reinvigorated) in 2021. From Tamagotchis to Polaroid cameras, we’ve rounded up our favorite nostalgia inducing trends that are actually good.

The Leather Platform Sandal Platform sandals are the most comfortable option for “flat” shoes in the summer, and they’ve always been synonymous with the ‘90s and ‘00s. But these from Everlane give a bit more edge and sophistication to the Spice Girl-esque shoes of yesteryear. Buy at Everlane $ 98

Igloo Retro Playmate Igloo has released a retro edition of their classic Playmate cooler that is probably the cutest thing ever. It has the same push to open mechanism that made them difficult to open, but new and improved so it opens with ease. The colors are beautiful and it can hold up to six 12-oz cans of whatever you’re sippin’ on. Buy at Amazon $ 51 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Splits59 Raquel High-Waist Supplex Flare Are they just yoga pants that got a Gen Z rebrand? Yes, but that doesn’t make them any less comfortable. These can easily be worn as pants (thus ending the Are Leggings Pants? debate) with a crop top or even an oversized sweatshirt for the ultimate lounge look. Buy at Zappos $ 98

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Polaroid Cameras are back, and my favorite is the Instax Mini. I mean, just look at how small and cute it is. There’s no editing, there’s no second chances—instead, you get what you get. And somehow, fairly miraculously, it always comes out sort of good, if not an incredible piece of art worthy of being framed and hung in the Louvre. Buy at Amazon $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Court Skort 4.5" This skort is the only thing you’ll want to wear in the summer. It keeps you looking good but also helps with the dreaded gust of wind problem and will keep your thighs from getting chafed. It’s truly all you could ask for in a summer-ready bottom. Buy at Outdoor Voices $ 58

Tamagotchi We’d be foolish to forget Tamagotchis—you know, the little digital pets that can be kept around a key chain. Feed it, play with it, and even help cure it when it's sick. The goal is to raise it from egg to Adult but let's be real, who ever made it that far? Buy at Amazon $ 20

Adissage Slides Maybe it’s their branding—I’m unsure—but Adidas definitely has a way of evoking nostalgic feelings. Remember those sandals from the early aughts—we called them Soccer Slides in my house—that had a nubby, almost beaded footbed that massaged with every step? Just thinking about it takes me back to showers at a campground, or walking around a poolside. I’m getting a pair this summer to take with me on all of my adventures. Buy at adidas $ 30

Pokemon Snap Most of the time, having high hopes for a video game means you’ll be disappointed, but that isn’t the case for Pokemon Snap. It retains all the ideology and fun of the original, but doesn’t feel like a copy. It expands the Pokemon universe and is the perfect lazy weekend game for practically anyone. Buy at Amazon $ 59

