This Chic Analog Diary Is So Much Better Than Virtual Calendars

I've always been a pocket diary girl. Just as I prefer reading physical magazines and books to swiping through digital issues, I like to write things down rather than rely on the virtual calendars that are so en vogue with my generation. Up until recently, I used basic Moleskine diaries, but this year I upgraded myself to Smythson's crocodile embossed leather Mara Panama diary and it's the best purchase I've made all year. I may not be able to afford a crocodile skin Birkin bag, but this glamorous little diary makes me feel a little more sophisticated every day.

The Panama is Smythson's best-selling diary and it's easy to see why. This classic pocket diary is named after the Panama hat for its lightweight and flexible design and has been made the same way since it was created in 1908. Its week-to-view layout is ingenious, making it easy to plot out the week at a glance. Grace Kelly, Katharine Hepburn and Vivien Leigh have all been fans over the years.

There's a slip pocket in the back, handy for stowing claim tags, parking tickets and boarding pass stubs. It's no wonder that the size (3.5” x 5.5”) and layout have been copied by competitors like Moleskine. Every year, Smythson releases the Panama in its core line and a slew of new colors and leather finishes.

I find a deep satisfaction with physically crossing line items off my to-do list. It's an encouraging reminder of all that I have accomplished, even on days when I'm feeling defeated and exhausted. I've actually kept a stack of pocket diaries over the past decade, so if I'm ever questioned by the FBI, I'll be able to tell them exactly where I was at any given time and day dating back to high school.

