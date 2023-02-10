HON’s Top-Rated WFH Chair Is a Game Changer for Preventing Back Pain

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a writer, it’s parred for the course to spend long hours in my work-from-home (WFH) chair. I purchased a perfectly sweet, pink velvet, not cheap, desk chair over a year ago. It fits my decor, and is so soft and comfy, but I was inexplicably getting aches in my hips and back when using it. That’s when I started to think the pink chair was the culprit—especially since its back support was lacking. After a visit to an ortho and getting some stretching guidance, I started to look for one that would be more appropriate to sit in for long hours, costing no more than $500.

After reading a ton of reviews, I chose the HON Ignition 2.0 ReActiv based on its features and positive feedback. It seemed to be specifically designed to alleviate stress on the back. When it arrived, there wasn't much in the box, but the assembly was easy. At first, the honeycomb back design surprised me, but it’s what allows the chair to be flexibly supportive while still having air flow–something I’ll especially appreciate come summer, but also enhances comfort now. The lumbar support is movable, so finding just the right spot to place lower back support was WFH-life-changing. The back also gently tilts back, giving me more range of motion while typing. The armrests also can be adjusted up and down, so I feel a circumference of support around me. The seat is comfortable but not squishy, which is apparently just what I needed.

Other things I notice about my new HON chair:

The dog jumps on it often, but his paws have not made any scratches or tears on the bottom cushion fabric, so thumbs up for durability.

I’m no longer sore even after sitting for marathon workdays

Wheels and spins effortlessly

I feel completely supported, like my ex never did

Made in the USA

HON ReActiv Ergonomic Office Chair with Flexible Back This version of the chair is made for people up to 300 lbs but if you exceed that or are very tall, HON made a version just for larger folks in their new big & tall version of the chair. There's also a less pricey version on Wayfair for just $400. Reviews claim, “Great chair! Finally, something that works for me!” and I have to concur. Buy At Amazon $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ignition Ergonomic Task Chair A slightly less expensive version on Wayfair also has great reviews. Buy At Wayfair $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.