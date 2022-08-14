The Best Office Chairs to Elevate Your WFH Situation

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While the return to the office is and has been gradually happening for a while now (whether it be hybrid or full-time), plenty of workplaces have adopted newfound flexibility with working from home. And, as we all learned in early 2020, slouching on your couch or perching at your kitchen table for your entire workday is a one-way ticket to back pain. That’s where an office chair comes in.

The best office chairs let you work from home in comfort, providing plenty of support and ergonomics while torpedoing the odds you’ll deal with aches and pains after sitting all day. And, if they happen to look good in the process, even better.

Naturally, there are different factors to consider when it comes to picking the best office chair for you, like how much you want to spend, your home office decor, and what level of adjustability you want. But, once you have a general idea of those basics, you can get shopping.

Of course, there are a lot of options to choose from when it comes to office chairs, and the process of shopping for one can get overwhelming—and fast. We’ve rounded up some of the best office chairs on the market right now, so you don’t have to waste your time doing the research.

Upper Sqaure Executive Chair Take the classic executive chair look and kick it up a stylish notch with this modern seat. It’s covered in a leather-look exterior and features knobs to easily adjust the recline and height of your chair. A waterfall seat prevents those dreaded leg creases from forming on your calves and armrest pads keep your forearms comfortable as you get to work. Plus, the polished chrome frame adds an extra level of chic. Buy at Wayfair $ 220 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Furmax Mid-Back Swivel Lumbar Support Desk Chair If you’re looking for your standard office chair design and don’t feel like spending an arm and a leg, this $51 option from Amazon is the way to go. It features lumbar support and a mesh back to keep you from working up a sweat while you type. High-density elastic sponge cushioning keeps your butt from getting sore, while an adjustable height and tilted back allows you to get that just-right position. Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Ergonomic High-Back Bonded Leather Executive Chair Down from $170 Be the leader of your home office with this executive office chair. It’s swathed in bonded leather for a swanky look (and durability) and features segmented padding on the seat and back, so you don’t have to worry about shifting support over time. The lumbar zone also expands and contracts as you lean forward and back. And,—this is cool—the armrests flip up! Buy at Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Etta Avenue Adan Task Chair There’s no rule that says office chairs have to look office-y. This pretty chair features channel tufting and a gold base for a glam look to perk up any home office. It also features recessed arms and a waterfall seat are wrapped in velvet upholstery for a cushy feel. Choose from a slew of different color options. Buy at Wayfair $ 190

West Elm Decon Swivel Office Chair Simple and elegant, this swivel chair from West Elm gives off a casual-cool vibe. It features a low profile and rounded back for comfort that looks good, whether it’s pushed up to your desk or resting next to it. Its height and tilt adjustments let you find that perfect position to help you power through your workday. It’s also equipped with five caster wheels, which make it easy to cruise around on your butt. Buy at West Elm $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Orren Ellis Margarid Faux Leather Task Chair Armed office chairs aren’t for everyone. This contemporary office chair is sans arm support, making it easy to scooch as close as possible to your desk or tuck it underneath when the day is done. It’s covered in faux leather for a sleek look and has ribbed stitching that adds to its aesthetic appeal. And, the whole thing swivels 360 degrees. Buy at Wayfair $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vinsetto Ergonomic Mid Back Computer Office Chair Enjoy a vintage vibe with this neutral office chair. It features a linen-style fabric with nailhead trim for an old-school feel. Its recline function lets you kick back, while height adjustments let you go from 20 to 24 inches. The seat is armless too, making it easy to use in smaller spaces. Buy at Target $ 155 Free Shipping | Free Returns

