These Outdoor Holiday Decorations Will Make the Neighbors Jealous

Thanksgiving is over, meaning it’s time to start glitzing it up and pulling out all the stops before Christmas comes. If you’re someone who has stood by the sidelines for years watching your neighbors go over the top with extravagant outdoor displays, twinkling lights, and musical numbers while you put out the same illuminated reindeer and vintage candy canes that line your walkway, it’s time to step it up and bring some competition to the neighborhood decorating contests.

Whether you’re looking for a towering Grinch to watch over your yard, a musical nutcracker to warmly welcome your guests, or a system that will play holiday music synchronized with your Christmas lights, these amazing outdoor decorations are sure to bring joy, festivity, admiration, and even a bit of envy to your yard!

LED Sleigh with Toys Down from $1899 With all the innumerable Christmas decorations out there, chances are you’ve seen many duplicates. Whether it’s a nativity set, lit reindeer, oversized ornaments, and other mainstream pieces, there are a lot of consistent decorations you’ll see gracing countless yards. Chances are, though, you probably haven’t seen many renditions of Santa’s sleigh. Well, Frontgate has a gorgeous, exclusive LED Sleigh with Toys made from all-weather resin that is full of incredible, you-must-see-it-to-believe-it detail. The red sleigh is stocked full of Santa’s toys and presents and is sure to be a statement piece that will stand out in your yard’s collection. No judgment if you’d rather keep the luxurious piece inside your home, though! Buy at Frontgate $ 1425 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lighted Inflatable Xmas Snowman Climbing Up Tree Inflatable Down from $180 Though I’m not a huge fan of inflatables, I simply can’t resist the adorableness that is this Lighted Inflatable Xmas Snowman Climbing Up Tree from Holiday Aisle. A quirky take on decorating a Christmas tree, this eye-catching inflatable has three snowmen climbing a ladder to put the star on top of the bright green, towering Christmas tree. LED lights inside the inflatable illuminate the whole display, bringing it to spectacular life. The 8-foot tall decoration inflates in mere minutes and is a favorite of adults and kids alike. Buy at Wayfair $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mr. Christmas Outdoor Lights and Sounds of Christmas Chances are you probably didn’t even know the Mr. Christmas Outdoor Lights and Sounds of Christmas system existed, but once you see this holiday tool work its musical, synchronized lighting magic in person, you’ll be dying to get your hands on one for your yard. The outdoor tool works as a six-plug outlet you can plug your outdoor lights into that will be synchronized with 20 different Christmas carols, including “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Deck The Halls.” So while your neighbors are putting up massive inflatables and illuminated reindeer, you’ll be winning awards with your musical numbers! Buy at Lowe's $ 280

12’ Head Turning Grinch Forget the 12’ Skeleton; this 12’ Head Turning Grinch from Hammacher Schlemmer is the must-have outdoor decoration of the season. The illuminated inflatable will dominate your yard as he turns his head side to side greeting guests and admirers in a way only the Grinch can. This literary-famous character is dressed in a full Santa suit and is made from a tear-resistant polyester that stays inflated all day, thanks to a built-in air blower. Buy at Hammacher Schlemmer $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Thousand Points of Light Tree If you want to bring some color and creativity to your outdoor display, you won’t want to pass up The Thousand Points of Light Tree. This rainbow-like, glowing outdoor tree is unlike any decoration you’ve seen before, with 23 dancing displays of light that will hypnotize and mesmerize every passerby. What’s the secret behind the magical, color-changing tree? Well, the twinkly fiber-optic ends produce a range of motions and light settings that are controlled by the user. And since the tree’s lights last up to 60,000 hours, you won’t have to worry about this decoration dying out on you any time soon. The Thousand Points of Light Tree comes in three sizes: 6.5’, 7.5’, and 9’. Buy at Hammacher Schlemmer $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

