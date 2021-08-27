The 8 Best Outdoor Fire Pits for S’mores, Cuddling, and More

People naturally gravitate inside when the weather turns cooler, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Having a cool feature around your place like an outdoor fire pit in your backyard will help bring your crew back outside, while keeping everyone nice and toasty.

Outdoor fire pits are so versatile—they can serve as a gateway to s’mores heaven, lend warmth on cooler evenings, and provide the perfect setting for some cozy fireside chats catching up with family and friends you may not have seen. Of course, you have to actually have a fire pit before you can enjoy all that one has to offer.

There’s a wide range of options out there, with varying price tags to match. And, while old school fire pits used to require a little bit of fire-starting know-how, the latest iterations are beyond simple to use.

Ready to make your outdoor fire pit dreams a reality? Try one of these on for size.

Solo Stove Bonfire This wood-burning Solo Stove has an army of fans thanks to its clean burn and minimalist stainless steel exterior. It features a special double wall that lets wood burn more completely and with less smoke. Worth noting: You can stick this on a wooden deck as long as you use a heat-resistant barrier underneath. Shop at Solo Stove $ Shop at Amazon $

Tiki Fire Pit Tiki’s wood-burning outdoor fire pit is incredibly sturdy thanks to its 16-gauge stainless steel and durable weatherproof powder-coated exterior. It features a special internal airflow system to create less smoke and ash (read: It won’t make you cough when the wind blows). The whole thing has a four-foot heat radius, giving you and your fellow pit fans plenty of room to warm up. Shop at Amazon $

​​Rectangle Pedestal Fire Pit Table Can’t decide between investing in a fire pit or an outdoor table? Get two for one! This glass fiber reinforced concrete pit has plenty of room for food, drinks, and whatever else you want to use your table for, with a cool, round propane fire pit casually inserted on one end. An easy-push spark ignition gets the party started without having to know your way around a woodpile. Shop at West Elm $

Darby Home Co. Prine Fire Pit A good fire pit doesn’t need to be flashy or huge. Looking for something on the smaller side? This propane fire pit is small enough to fit just about anywhere. It features a steel border that’s large enough to place your drink and—this is really cool—it even doubles as a bistro table when you put the cover on top. It’s perfect for those with space-saving on the brain. Shop at Wayfair $

EcoSmart Fire Table This option from Williams Sonoma has a solid table built around the border, so you get a cozy space to stash your drinks, snacks, or s’mores accoutrements and a glowy fire. Choose from a bio ethanol or propane power, and a table made of teak or composite concrete for a look that’s just right for your outdoor decor. Shop at Williams Sonoma $

Best Choice Steel Fire Pit With an eye-catching hexagon shape and distressed bronze finish, this wood-burning fire pit is a conversation-starter. It features a tight steel mesh and decorative lattice exterior to help keep the fire, ashes, debris, and sparks contained, while letting out plenty of heat. To get things going, just pile up your wood, light it on fire, and enjoy. Shop at Amazon $

Harrogate Fire Pit Looking for a fire pit that doubles as an art installation? Stop here. This steel wood-burning fire pit is specially designed with clean lines for a modern-chic feel. With a 48-inch diameter, this pit is sizable, leaving plenty of room for you and several of your buddies to get warm. Shop at Wayfair $

Abbott Fire Pit Table This propane fire pit is not messing around. It’s constructed of steel and encased in a sturdy concrete for a table that’ll last. It’s also heat-, weather-, and rust-resistant, so it’ll retain its cool look for years. The burner tube features eight jets, giving off more than enough heat for you and your loved ones. Shop at Pottery Barn $

