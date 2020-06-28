Here’s Where to Buy More Than One Face Mask

Chances are, you’re going to need a few face masks. I’ve already lost several, for example. Maybe you want to mix and match with your outfit. Or maybe you need a few to rotate through in case they get dirty. Whatever the case may be, face masks are like T-shirts, it’s a good idea to have several you love. Thankfully, plenty of brands are selling masks in packs so you can always have a few on deck. Here are some of our favorites.

Everlane Face Masks: Everlane makes masks that come in a pack of three. Each one is a different color, so they are easily differentiated, and they are machine washable, too.

Everlane Face Masks Buy on Everlane $ 28 Free Shipping

Caraa Mask Pack: These face masks come in packs of 5, 50, and 200. The masks are breathable, washable, and each mask purchase is matched by a donation.

Caraa Mask Pack Buy on Caraa $ 25

Baggu Mask Set: These masks come in a pack of three, feature an adjustable strap and a nose wire to ensure a comfortable fit. They also feature a pocket for a filter insert.

Baggu Mask Set Buy on BAGGU $ 32 Free Shipping

Vida Mask Set: Pick up a four pack of masks from Vida. They come in four different colors, and come with a filter you should replace every seven days. They also have a hidden metal nose piece to keep them snug.

Vida Mask Set Buy on Vida $ 36

Amour Vert Face Mask Pack: These face masks come in a pack of three and are the most fashionable on the list. Designed with deadstock fabrics, they’re comfortable, and include a pocket for a filter, as well as being machine washable.

Amour Vert Face Mask Pack Buy on Amour Vert $ 50

