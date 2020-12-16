I’m No Longer Freezing My Tuchus Off Thanks to This Heater
IS IT HOT IN HERE?
To say it has been cold in my apartment is an understatement. Full disclosure: I’ve been freezing my tuchus off over here. I have heat—but it doesn’t matter—it’s just that time of year. It’s not even my entire body, just my hands. For whatever reason, they are always cold, which makes tasks like typing or well, anything, more difficult than it should be. I’ve tried weighted blankets, knit gloves without fingertips, and just constantly drinking tea—and while these all started to help the problem, it wasn’t until I purchased this mini space heater that my cold hands truly warmed.
I was nervous to try a space heater at first, especially a big one because of all of the fire hazards attached to them. It’s worth noting that you shouldn’t leave this on without supervision, but I felt safer about the size of the The Lasko MyHeat, and since it sits on tabletops, I felt less likely to knock it over by accident, too. This is all to say, the MyHeat is the perfect size space heater for us worry-warts with cold hands. It’s just four inches by four inches and six tall. It’s designed to warm just you, not an entire room. This, I found, is a huge benefit because my partner is already complaining about how hot it is, so adding a bigger space heater might make matters worse for her (and therefore, me). This one, instead, creates a jet of hot air, aimed directly at my hands while I’m typing, so they don’t freeze up, and is both silent and directed enough where it doesn’t get in anyone else's way.
Because of how sleek it is, it can sit anywhere, and when I don’t need it, I can easily store it away. But I think it’s fairly good looking and keep it out most of the time. Adding googly eyes to the top corners helps, too.
Lasko MyHeat
Free Shipping | Free Returns
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.