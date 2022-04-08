The Best Pet Monitoring Cameras to Help You Keep an Eye on Your Fur Babies When You're Not Home

One of the toughest parts about having a pet is knowing there will be times you'll have to leave them at home alone while you head into the office, go away for a weekend getaway, or just have a light night out at an event. And, with many of us returning to the office after two years of working from home, our pets aren't used to us not being around all day—and some may have even developed pet separation anxiety. Of course, it can be pretty anxiety-inducing for humans too when we don't know what our pets are getting up to while we're out of the house—did we forget to shut the back door all the way so they don't get out? What if they run out of water before I get home? If you have pets, you too have probably also battled these worrisome thoughts while away.

Of course, life must go on and that means leaving the house (and leaving our fur family members home alone) is going to happen from time to time. Fortunately, investing in a solid pet monitoring camera or monitoring tool can help you feel more comfortable leaving your pets for longer periods of time. There are several unique pet monitoring cameras that you can use to check in on your pet at any time during the day using your smartphone or computer.

These pet monitoring cameras and tools are equipped with high-quality lenses to depict a clear picture of your home and your pet's whereabouts, and many models even have moving lenses to track movement throughout the home. Some pet monitors also have speakers so you can actually talk to your pet while you’re away, while others have snack dispensers that you can choose to give out treats remotely using an app on your phone. So, even if you have to be away from your furry pal for hours (maybe even a day or two) at a time, pet monitoring cameras can help make that time away so much easier. Here are some of the best ones you can buy right now.

Blink Mini The Blink Mini is one of the most basic security cameras on the market. Not specifically designed for pets, the Blink camera still has several features that are perfect for keeping track of what is going on while you’re away from home. The biggest feature that the Blink Mini has is the ability to speak directly through the cameras to your pets. The cameras connect directly to Alexa and can be monitored from anywhere using the Blink app. Furthermore, the Blink Mini can connect multiple cameras at one time so you can place them throughout your home to keep an eye on your pet as they wander around. Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Eufy Pet Dog Camera Unlike the Blink Mini, the Eufy Pet Dog Camera is specifically designed to follow and track the movement of your pet as they move around. The camera has a 270 degree rotation to move along with them and it keeps a “Doggy Diary” which logs all of their movement during the day while you are away. The biggest feature of the eufy is the treat dispenser which you can use to play with your pet even when you are not home meaning that no matter what sort of horrible social obligations you must attend, you can always just sit down and hang out with your pet. Buy at Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera Another pet-specific monitoring device, the Petcube Cam has many of the pet-specific features of the Eufy, but with a few notable additions. Alongside motion tracking and two-way voice speakers, the Petcube is not mobile, but it is built to handle vet support meaning you can have remote vet visits with your actual veterinarian over the camera and your smartphone. The cameras are also magnetic meaning they can easily mount on any magnetic surface without needing nails or screws. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

VStarcam Cat Camera This pet monitor camera is unique in that it is actually designed more specifically for cats instead of dogs. The VStarcam Cat Camera has a 360 degrees camera that can also pan tilt up and down so you’ll have a much wider field of vision. This is especially useful if your cat is anything like mine and is happy to secretly climb onto countertops when she thinks no one is watching. Additionally, the cat camera has a built-in laser pointer so you can play with your cat through the device. Buy at Amazon $ 64 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Owlet Home Pet Camera The Owlet Home Pet Camera lacks the same sort of mobility as some of the other options, however, the device is fully designed to keep you as connected to your pet as you can be without being there yourself. The treat dispenser is connected to your smartphone and you can take videos and pictures from the camera throughout the day. The speaker allows you to talk directly to your pet and the camera has a night-vision feature so you’ll be able to see everything that happens in the dark. Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

GULIGULI Movable Companion Robot for Pets While many of the cameras lack mobility, the GULIGULI Movable Companion Robot is the exact opposite. The device has wheels and can move freely throughout your home to add a whole new dimension to play while you’re away. The device also has a treat dispenser and a built-in laser pointer to help you play with your cats or dogs dynamically. This can be a big help if your pet is a tad lazy and you want to keep them active throughout the day. The two-way voice function can increase your interactions and the camera can take photos or videos that can be automatically shared with your friends and family. Buy at Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera This pet monitor comes with an ultra-wide camera view that allows you to see more of the room where the device is placed. The Petcube Bites 2 comes with a treat dispenser, a two-way voice function and an Alexa connection that allows you to play music or order new dog food or treats. The pet camera can also be mounted directly on the wall with the included mounting kit. The Petcube also has a high-capacity treat storage compartment that can hold up to 1.5 pounds of treats at a time so you’ll never run out of them when your dog has been a good boy or girl. Buy at Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Furbo Dog Camera One of the most reviewed and popular pet cameras on Amazon, the Furbo Dog Camera is designed with everything that makes a good monitor. The treat dispenser has a button and voice controls for both the human and animal users. The camera is HD and can take pictures and videos of your pet. The voice activation is two-way and the device is connected to Alexa. The monitor also has a direct bark recognition microphone that will notify your phone if your dog has been barking a lot. Buy at Amazon $ 164 Free Shipping | Free Returns

