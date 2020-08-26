Stay Organized This Year With a Do-It-All Planner

When we first started working from home, my note-taking decreased, I felt lazier, and as a result, less organized. As time went on, I realized what I had been missing: a daily planner. Even though you might not have as many in-person appointments, my Zoom schedule is pretty full these days. Without a planner, I don’t know how I’d keep track of everything. Whether you’re continuing to work from home or know someone going back to school, a planner will help you make sense of your life (especially now) and stay on top of everything coming at you. To help you pick out a perfect planner, we’ve rounded up some favorites.

Elephant Agenda This planner is undated and allows for daily, weekly, monthly, and even yearly planning. It has special exercises like mind maps and vision boards to boost productivity and help you envision what success looks like. It’s more fun than a standard, run-of-the-mill planner, that’s for sure. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Panda Planner This planner really helps you focus on your goals, current projects, expectations, and allows for review and reflection on what happened last week. There is room to list out your priorities, and places to build a morning and evening routine to help give your life more structure. Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Full Focus Planner This planner is designed to help you set goals and meet them. You can chart your progress to ensure you stay on track, and tick off granular to-dos while keeping your long-term goals in full focus. Buy on Amazon $ 42 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Best Self Co. Journal This journal has a weekly habit tracker built in, which is great to ensure you’re staying on track. It has spots for morning and evening gratitude (which is important and often overlooked), and room to help prioritize your workload and use your time effectively. Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Day-Timer Starter Set Organizer Day-Timer is a lot more of a schedule than the rest on this list, but there is plenty of time for notes and reminders along the way. With this planner, you’ll never miss an appointment or meeting, and if you sign up via email, Day-Timer will also remind you to get new pages every year. Buy on Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.