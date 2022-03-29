Celebrate the New Season With These Chic Plus-Size Dresses for Spring

Spring is finally upon us, which means warmer weather and the opportunity to sport cute dresses. If you’re more on the curvier side like me, then you’re probably looking for a fresh plus-size dress this spring. Whether you prefer classic floral patterns or solid colors, there are tons of brands out there that carry plus-size dresses for spring from Torrid to Girlfriend Collective.

With babydoll, midi and hi-low options in a variety of on-trend seasonal prints and colorways, it’s easier than ever to make sure your wardrobe is restocked before the season progresses. Without further ado, here are some of our favorite plus-size dresses for spring that you’ll love.

Girlfriend Collective Midnight Paloma Racerback Dress This piece combines Girlfriend Collective's best-selling bra into an activewear dress that can be worn for those tennis games and outdoor runs if you want to bask in the warm weather. Even better, there are pockets where you can toss your keys, masks, cards, etc. Available in women’s sizes XS to XXXL. Buy at Girlfriend Collective $ 88 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Parade The Everywhere Dress Parade’s first-ever dress is here just in time for spring and is made with a smooth ribbed knit that contours to your body. Whether you’re going out to brunch with your best friends or to a birthday party, this dress is similar to a bodycon and shows off your best assets. Available in women’s sizes XS to 3XL. Buy at Parade $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Eloquii Printed Ombre Mini Dress Show your true colors this spring with this pastel ombre dress from Eloquii. Stopping right above this knee, this dress allows for plenty of breathing room and a fun, flirty flared look with its puffy skirt. The puffy sleeves are perfect for those warm days where you want to bask in all of the sun's glory (but don’t forget to wear sunscreen!) Available in women’s sizes 14 to 24. Buy at Eloquii $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ModCloth X Hello Kitty Brought You A Rainbow A-Line Dress Cue the nostalgia thanks to this epic collaboration from ModCloth and Hello Kitty. This dress is made to flatter any body type with its A-line silhouette and its long sleeves provide coverage for the arms. Its fun all-over print features Hello Kitty sitting on top of a rainbow that’s sure to be a head-turner this spring. Available in women’s sizes XS to 4X. Shop at ModCloth $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Unique Vintage Blue And White Daisy Print Swing Dress There’s nothing wrong with a vintage moment and this swing dress says it all. Its vibrant blue and white daisy print is quintessential for spring and the sweetheart neckline calls for the perfect tan. Similar to the first dress, you’ll find side pockets where you can rest your hands or place your valuables. Available in women’s sizes XS to 5X. Buy at Unique Vintage $ 90 Free Shipping

Fashion to Figure Aurelie Print Maxi Dress Flaunt your figure with this plus-size hi-low dress from Fashion to Figure which boasts a visually appealing pink floral pattern. Its longer backside creates a train-like illusion perfect for the runway or those spring barbecues. Also, the off-the-shoulder construction is great for those sunny days when you aren’t looking to get a farmer's tan. Available in women’s sizes XL to 4X. Buy at Fashion to Figure $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bobeau Woven Tiered Babydoll Dress With a split neckline, show a bit of skin this spring when the warm weather gets to be too much. This dress' puffy sleeves create a flowy and whimsical cottage core aesthetic while the tiered skirt is a staple for a babydoll dress. Available at Nordstrom Rack in women’s sizes 1X to 3X. Buy at Nordstrom Rack $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Duette Vegan Leather Long Shirt Dress Leather isn’t normally thought of as a spring fabric, but this long shirt dress has changed that. This versatile leather piece can be worn as a jacket, shirt and lastly a long shirt dress. Available in women’s sizes XS to XXL. Buy at Duette $ 150 Free Shipping

Buzzoms The Body Dress Many dresses don’t provide the appropriate support for those with larger busts, but this dress from Buzzoms does just that. Its supportive boob pocket allows for shoppers to wear this piece without a bra which is great for those hot spring days when any extra fabric is too much. Plus, the cinched waist construction will create that hourglass illusion that we all know and love. Available in women’s sizes XS to XXL. Buy at Buzzoms $ 105 Free Shipping

Fashion Nova Off Shoulder Maxi Dress Show some skin this spring with this plus-size dress from Fashion Nova Curve. Finished with a leg slit and ruffle trim, wear this stretchy pink dress to the beach or baby shower. Available in women’s sizes XS to 3X. Buy at Fashion Nova $ 32 Free Shipping

