These Pool Toys Will Keep You Entertained All Summer

You won’t catch me at a public pool or beach this summer. But if you’re lucky enough to have your own pool, I bet you’re planning on spending as much time as possible in it this summer. The pool is a great place to entertain kids, or even yourself. But with less BBQs and friends coming over, after a while, it might get a little dull. Thankfully, there are plenty of fun pool accessories to buy so pool time never has to end.

FOR FLOATIES

JOYIN Inflatable Pool Floats Floats are the dark horse of pool accessories. You never think you want one until you’re on one. These fruit tubes are great, easy to inflate, and will add a splash of decor to your pool this summer. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR POOL NOODLES

Pool Noodles What can’t you do with Pool Noodles? These are great for floating of course, but what about as Light Sabers? You can even use them as water guns, but I’m done giving you ideas for now. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR DEEP END GAMES

JOYIN 24 Pieces Pool Toy Set This diving set has seven diving rings, four sticks, four torpedo pool toys, and nine pirate treasures. The rings and sticks stand up in the bottom of the pool, making them easier to grab, and they’re not only fun, they help with diving, too. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR GOGGLES

Aegend Swim Goggles For all that diving, you’ll need some goggles. These goggles fit anyone and will help you see under the water without hurting your eyes. They are triathlon ready so you can get training, or just great for your little pool, too. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CARD SHARKS

Uno Splash I knew you could play cards poolside, but I never realized you could hop in and get a game going without ruining your deck. This Uno deck has waterproof, clear cards, and a take-along clip so none of your cards float away. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BASKETBALL

Intex Floating Hoop I think the floating hoop is a little more fun than the hoop you can set up on the side. You can get two, the target is always moving, and it’s easier to dunk. At the end of the day, what’s not to like? Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR VOLLEYBALL

Intex Pool Volleyball This inflatable net and ball will turn your pool into the volleyball court you didn’t have room for. The sides have little anchors you can drop in so the net stays steady and there’s a repair patch in case it springs a leak. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR YOUR PUP

SwimWays Dog Life Vest Your dog deserves to have fun at the pool, too. Get them this floaty device. You’ll still need to keep an eye on them, but honestly, all eyes will be on them anyway, since it comes with an adorable shark fin. Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

