The Best Portable Chairs for Your Next Beach Adventure

We’re all looking for an escape these days and a campsite or local beach may be the best option. Once you find the perfect place to set up camp, it’s all about staying comfortable for the time you’re there. That involves investing in something to sit on. Portable chairs, whether specifically for the beach or just one that you can bring along, are necessary these days. You can set up your own socially-distanced commune with ease. We’ve rounded up some of the best on the market so you can enjoy the outdoors comfortably and safely.

FOR AN UPGRADED CLASSIC

Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair with 4-Can Cooler Not only does this chair fold up with ease, it has a built-in cooler (that can fit up to four cans), a cup holder, and another mesh pocket for all of your valuables. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EXTRA SHADE

Quik Shade Adjustable Canopy Folding Camp Chair You can easily overheat on the beach, so instead of going ham on an umbrella, just get yourself a chair that includes a canopy. This durable chair has two cup holders and a mesh pocket for everything else you could need to carry. Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR RECLINING

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Lounge Chair You really can’t go wrong with a Zero Gravity chair. They’re lightweight and come with a removable tray to hold all of your things and keep them at an arm's reach. Plus, they’re made from UV-resistant textilene fabric to never fade or weather. Buy on Amazon $ 105

FOR A LIGHTWEIGHT OPTION

Therm-a-Rest Uno Chair This small but mighty chair option is great if you’re backpacking. It only weighs around 2.5lbs and packs into a compact disc for easy carrying. You can even take the fabric off and flip it over for a convenient side table. Buy on Backcountry $ 58

FOR A CHAIR WITH CARRYING STRAPS

Caribbean Joe Folding Beach Chair This classic comes with its own backpack straps, so you can easily carry it to and from your camp. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles, but it’ll keep you comfortable no matter where you are. Buy on Walmart $ 20

