The Best Portable Solar Generators: Don’t Sit in the Dark When the Lights Go Out

Scouting Report: These portable power generators can safely and easily power your lights, tech devices, and small appliances.

The power can go out for several reasons: a snow or ice storm, thunderstorm, hurricane, or even a blackout during the sweltering heat or winter cold. Regardless of the cause, the result is the same: your lights are off—as are your essential devices and appliances. A portable solar generator can certainly help.

Portable solar generators can be a lifesaver in a number of different scenarios. Be advised, it’s not going to power your entire home. However, it can charge your laptops and phones several times—and some can even power a mini-fridge, TV, electric stove, space heater, etc.

And the best part is that you can charge a portable solar generator using solar panels in just a few hours—although you also have the option to charge them using a wall outlet or even your car port (via the cigarette lighter). Plus, solar generators aren’t just for power outages. You can also use them when camping to power a mini cooler or electric grill, or when traveling across the country— and they can come in handy if you’re ever stranded in your car in the middle of nowhere.

Besides, you have to love that solar generators don't cause pollution or noise, and they operate with a single press of a button. We rounded up the best solar power generators so you can pick the best one for your needs.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 You’ll have limitless power with this solar generator, which includes 2 portable, foldable, solar panels. It can provide 100 phone charges and 8 laptop charges, power a light for 76 hours, a fan for 57 hours, a blender or TV for 13 hours, a projector for 7.6 hours, a coffee maker for 50 minutes, and a microwave for 45 minutes. My power went out one night when I was working on an article, and I was beyond grateful that I could use my Jackery to make a pot of coffee, microwave a meal, and then carry the 22 pound Jackery over to my desk to plug in my desk lamp, laptop, and phone so I could continue working. This model has 1000 watts of output power and includes 3 places for AC plugs, in addition to a USB-A and USB-C ports. The smart LCD screen lets me know the remaining time until the Jackery is fully charged and also the remaining discharge time. It has over-current protection, and also short-current, over-discharge, over-charge, over-voltage, and thermal protection. Buy at Amazon $ 1500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Anker 545 Portable Power Station This power station can charge 11 devices simultaneously. High-speed dual USB-C charging can charge a MacBook Air 2020 from 0 percent to 50 percent in 41 minutes – and it can charge a laptop 11 times, an iPhone 12 up to 55 times, and also power a mini fridge for 11 hours, a fan or CPAP machine for 14 hours, and a waffle iron for 1.7 hours. Using the company’s 120W solar panel, you can charge the portable power station in eight hours. If using the in-box adapter, you can charge it in 7.1 hours, and using your car, you can recharge it in 7.9 hours. However, if you use the dual 60W USB-C and the in-box adapter together, you can recharge in 4.9 hours. There are even three flashlight modes (low, high, and SOS) as well as 3 ambient modes (low, medium, and high). The power station has 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports and a digital display to show both the charging and remaining time. Anker’s solar panels are sold separately. Buy at Amazon $ 700 Free Shipping | Free Returns

EF ECOFLOW RIVER Pro Portable Power Station 720Wh Down from $680 If you want to charge really fast, the portable power station can go from zero to full in 1.6 hours using a wall charger. The solar panels are sold separately and can fully recharge in 6 to 12 hours, and your car can recharge the power station in 8 hours. The device also has 3 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports (1 is a fast charge port). Once it’s charged, you can then recharge you phone 140 times and laptop 26 times. You can also power a mini fridge 25 hours, CPAP machine 22 hours, TV 12 hours, coffee maker 1.5 hours, and air fryer 1 hour. There’s also an app that lets you access, monitor, and control the power station via your phone. Protection types include overload, overtemperature, short circuit, low voltage, and overcurrent. The solar power station weighs just18.6 pounds. Buy at Amazon $ 580 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Renogy Phoenix Portable Generator Built-in Solar Panel Down from $450 This portable generator is the ultimate when it comes to portability. It’s like carrying a briefcase and only weighs 11.7 pounds. When you open it up, there are built-in solar panels. On the side of the case are the controls, which include USB-A and USB-C PORTS, and AC outlets. There’s also an emergency LED flashlight on the side that can be set to bright, dim, and SOS. On the front side of the device is the LCD screen, which shows the battery level, input and output power, and any error codes. Combining the built-in and solar panels, you can recharge in 3.5 hours. Other charging methods include using an AC adapter, which takes 6 hours; the USB-C wall charger for 6 hours, or you can combine the AC adapter and USB-C wall charger to recharge in 3 hours. Or, you can use your car socket and recharge in 6 hours. Buy at Amazon $ 380 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 Down from $600 A more economical version of the Jackery Solar Generator 1000, this model has 500 watts of output power. It’s also a more lightweight version, weighing 13.3 pounds. While this solar generator has roughly half the power of the Jackery Solar Generator 1000, it’s still pretty impressive. It can provide 53 phone charges and 4.5 laptop charges, power a light for 38 hours, a fan for 30 hours, a TV for 13 hours, and a projector for 4.5 hours. The power generator has all of the layers of protection (over-current, over-discharge, etc.) found in the Jackery Solar Generator 1000. Buy at Amazon $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

