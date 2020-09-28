Grab a Portable Space Heater Before They Sell Out

It has gotten chilly. I’m wearing socks, a sweater, and comfy pants inside, but there’s one big addition I’m making to my home as we edge into the colder months: a portable space heater. I never needed one before, but now that I’m working from home, it’s nice to be warm all day. With a space heater (approved for indoor or outdoor use), you can warm up your home office and your patio if need be. They are easy to carry, and more importantly, safe. So you can stay warm all season long, we’ve rounded up some of the best portable space heaters money can buy.

Mr Heater This portable heater is approved for indoor/outdoor use as long as the room is 225 square feet. It uses propane but don’t worry, it has an auto-shutoff valve in case it tips over, a fold down handle, and is clean burning Buy on Amazon $ 106 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lasko Electric Heater Keep your bedroom warm all night with this tower heater. It oscillates, so warm air will fill the room, but the exterior remains cool to the touch. Plus, the electronic thermostat allows for personalized control. Buy on Best Buy $ 45

Vornado Vortex Space Heater This space heater has two settings. Low which pumps out 750W and High which doubles that. You can control the fan speed to determine how much circulation occurs, and best of all, the heater is extremely portable and sleek. Buy on Target $ 80

Comfort Zone Fan Assisted Tower With top mounted controls and dual quartz tubes, this heater produces heat that warms and does so efficiently. This is great for mid-sized rooms and will heat people and objects directly in front of it. It’s easy to carry from room to room as well. Buy on Walmart $ 45

