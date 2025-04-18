Sleep Like a Baby Anywhere With These Portable White Noise Machines

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re traveling, dealing with noisy neighbors (or roommates!) at home, or just looking to upgrade your bedtime routine, quality sleep is essential. Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to come by, especially if you’re not in the comfort of your bed. In fact, six out of 10 adults don’t get enough sleep, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

Thankfully, there’s a new wave of innovative, compact sleep devices designed to help you rest better wherever you are. As a travel and lifestyle writer, I’ve tried several of these devices, and they’re definitely not all created equal. From minimal white noise machines to high-tech sleep aids, I’ve rounded up the best portable sleep products that make winding down easier and staying asleep a breeze, wherever you are.

Hatch Restore 3 Hatch Restore is an absolute fan favorite and it’s easy to see why—it’s more than just a white noise machine; it’s an all-in-one sleep system. The personalized light and sound cues help you fall asleep naturally and wake up feeling refreshed. You can set up a custom wind-down routine with meditations, stories, or ambient sounds, which signals to your brain that it’s time to rest. Shop At Hatch $ 170 Free Shipping Shop At Bloomingdale's $ 170 Free Shipping

LectroFan Micro2 This espresso-cup-sized sound machine generates non-looping white, pink, and brown noise, which are scientifically proven to mask disruptive environmental sounds. By creating a consistent auditory backdrop, it makes your brain tune out distractions and ease into a deeper sleep cycle. Its Bluetooth speaker feature adds versatility for calming playlists or meditation tracks. Plus, the small size makes the Micro2 great for traveling. Shop At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

Ozlo Sleepbuds Ozlo Sleepbuds combine white noise, adaptive soundscapes, and light-based wake technology in a discreet, in-ear design. Unlike traditional earbuds, these are engineered specifically for sleep (and won’t hurt your ears!), using soft audio cues and gentle alarms to guide you into deep rest and wake you up naturally. With app-based customization, sleep tracking, and personalized sound routines, the Ozlo Sleepbuds offer a holistic approach to better sleep—at home or on the go. Shop At Goop $ 350 Free Shipping

Loftie Alarm Clock 2.0 One of my personal favorites (I’ve had mine for a few years now), Loftie is designed to create a more intentional bedtime experience by eliminating the need for a phone in the bedroom. It offers white noise, breath work, soundscapes, and bedtime stories to calm your nervous system and signal your body to slow down. The two-phase alarm gently wakes you up, mimicking a natural rise instead of a jarring phone alert. See At Amazon $ 170 Free Shipping

Dreamegg D3 Pro With 29 non-looping sound options (including lullabies and nature sounds), the D3 Pro creates a consistent and soothing auditory environment for anyone. The warm night light feature also promotes melatonin production, making it easier to drift off. Whether in a nursery, hotel room, or shared space, the D3 Pro blocks external noise and improves sleep quality. Buy At Amazon $ 34

