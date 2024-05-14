The Best Pregnancy-Safe Skincare Treatments, According to Experts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It goes without saying that bringing life into the world requires a slew of sacrifices—not to mention having to temporarily give up some of life’s great pleasures, including wine and cocktails, fresh sushi, roller coasters, and a long list of skincare and beauty treatments for nine months (often longer if you plan on breastfeeding). While there is an extensive laundry list of beauty and skincare treatments expectant mothers should avoid during all three trimesters, there are surprisingly a lot of pregnancy-safe alternatives that can help keep your skin in check while you’re battling hormonal-induced skin changes, including acne and melasma, and taking a forced break from retinol, acne products, lasers, and injectables like neurotoxin and dermal filler.

While it’s crucial to always check with your OB-GYN and dermatologist before making any shifts in your routine—beauty, diet, and otherwise—we spoke to a few skincare experts (board-certified dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy Rose, MD, FAAD at Laser & Skin Surgery of New York, board-certified nurse practitioner Katie Zimmer, NP-C at Skin Pharm, and aesthetic nurse practitioner Madison Soto, RN, BSN at SkinSpirit) to get the lowdown and prenatal and postpartum-approved beauty treatments and skincare products that are generally deemed as safe for mothers-to-be. “Some skincare ingredients, including retinol, Benzoyl Peroxide, hydroquinone, and chemical sunscreens, are believed to be potentially harmful to a developing fetus. These should always be avoided,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy Rose.

Board-certified nurse practitioner Katie Zimmer, NP-C, who is also expecting, agrees, adding that oral skincare treatments should be discontinued too. “While you should always check with your OB-GYN for clearance first, we recommend discontinuing any hormonal therapy (like spironolactone), oral tetracyclines (doxycycline, minocycline) or oral isotretinoin (Accutane), too,” she says.

Skincare Ingredients to Avoid

Topical retinoids and retinol

Benzoyl Peroxide

Hydroquinone

Chemical sunscreens formulated with Oxybenzone, Homosalate, Octocrylene, and para-aminobenzoic acid.

Essential oils (in the third trimester).

Pregnancy-Safe Ingredients

Bakuchiol (a plant-based retinoid alternative)

Glycolic and Lactic acids

Vitamin C

Niacinamide

Azelaic acid

Salicylic acid (Note: Dr. Murphy Rose says that dermatologists used to recommend avoiding this, but recent research has shown very low concentrations of 2% or less are now considered safe).

Unfortunately, even if you have successfully incorporated a skincare routine free of all of the prohibited ingredients deemed unsafe for pregnancy, Dr. Murphy Rose also suggests looking out for any additives that may also be problematic. “There is good evidence to suggest that we absorb into our bloodstream many of the products that we use on our skin and hair, [so] it’s always wise to avoid questionable ingredients like parabens, phthalates, PEGs, sulfates, formaldehyde, and formaldehyde releasers, among others,” she says. “This is even more important while pregnant, breastfeeding, and cuddling babies that come into contact with your skin frequently.”

According to Zimmerman, the most common complexion woes her pregnant patients seek treatment for are acne and melasma. While most in-office treatments, including injectables, chemical peels, and lasers, are no-nos, a combination of targeted skincare with approved exfoliating ingredients like Glycolic and Lactic acid, along with procedures like microneedling, BBL photofacials, PRP, and gold infusion can help. “Many women [also] experience acne during pregnancy, especially during the first and second trimesters. You can blame this on your hormones too as increased androgens (male sex hormones like testosterone) cause your skin to produce more sebum, clogging pores and causing breakouts,” she says. “Melasma, dark spots or brown patches that typically appear on the cheeks, nose, and forehead, [is also common]. These spots are totally normal and are caused by an increase in melanin due to hormonal changes during pregnancy,” says.

In addition to acne, hyperpigmentation, and melasma, Soto says many of her pregnant patients also experience extra sensitive skin, making treating acne and pigmentation extra tricky. “The top skin concerns that I have seen with patients during pregnancy include dry skin, acne or breakouts, melasma or hyperpigmentation, and sensitive skin,” she says. “Facials can be a safe treatment for pregnant women so long as their esthetician is omitting unsafe products and using hyaluronic acid.” Her favorite treatment for mothers-to-be? The DiamondGlow Facial. “The DiamondGlow facial using only Hyaluronic acid is my favorite treatment for expecting mothers. This facial can help with dry skin, breakouts and will give you a nice relaxing break during your pregnancy,” she tells us.

In-Office Treatments to Avoid

Skinvive

Sculptra

Moxi

Kybella

Chemical Peels

Botox + Dysport

Dermal filler

Morpheus8

Pregnancy-Safe In-Office Treatments

BBL Photofacial

Gold Infusion

Diamond Glow Facial

PRP

Whether you’re already expecting, in your ‘fourth trimester,’ post-partum, or looking to build up your bump-safe skincare arsenal before conceiving, read ahead for the best at-home and over-the-counter pregnancy and breast-feeding-safe skincare products, according to the pros.

Skin Pharm Crystal Clear Clarifying Pads “With salicylic acid (the recommended 2%), glycolic acid (5%), and lactic acid (5%), these pads are pregnancy- and breastfeeding-safe. [Plus], Since they’re made with AHAs/BHAs, they combat pregnancy acne, brighten skin, and fight visible effects of aging, too,” Zimmerman, who works as a nurse practitioner for Skin Pharm, says. Buy At Skin Pharm $ 50

Skincare Junkie Megadose Super Antioxdiant Moisturizer “When you are restricted from using retinol and other topical vitamin A derivatives, it is even more important to double up on your dose of topical antioxidants that fight free radical oxidative damage and help to protect your collagen,” says Dr. Rose, who founded Skincare Junkie while pregnant and nursing her two sons. “Skincare Junkie’s Megadose Super Antioxidant Face Moisturizer is a hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic lightweight moisturizer containing powerhouse antioxidants resveratrol, quinone 10, and vitamin C, plus skin-soothing circa and green tea to calm. Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and squalane hydrate without clogging pores.” Buy At Skincare Junkie $ 68

SkinCeuticals Biocellulose Restorative Mask “When you're unable to do the majority of our treatments and have to limit yourself on skincare products, a face mask and some Sex and the City re-runs can help you feel your best! My favorite face mask for an at-home treatment is the SkinCeuticals Biocellulose Restorative Mask,” says Soto. Buy At Skinceuticals $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Dermstore $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skin Pharm Eye Sculpt Eye Cream While nothing will completely mimic the effects of neuromodulators like Botox, Skin Pharm’s Eye Sculpt Cream is a great alternative for safely targeting fine lines in the forehead, glabella, and crow’s feet area. “This peptide-rich formula is gentle enough for the skin around the eyes but powerful enough to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, reduce dark circles, and instantly plump skin,” says Zimmerman. Buy At Skin Pharm $ 60

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid 10% “Azelaic acid is another great acid to use while pregnant for exfoliating and treating or preventing acne. In fact, prescription-strength azelaic acid is frequently recommended by dermatologists as part of a pregnancy-safe acne regimen,” says Dr. Rose. “The Ordinary’s Suspension is a budget-friendly azelaic acid product to exfoliate and prevent breakouts during pregnancy.” Buy At Sephora $ 13 Buy At Ulta $ 13

Skin Pharm 100% Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Experts recommend a mineral SPF rather than a chemical formula to prevent further dark spots from sun damage. Zimmerman loves Skin Pharm’s formula because it offers SPF 44 and a light wash of coverage. “We recommend Skin Pharm’s purely physical sunscreen, which is ideal for normal, dry, and sensitive skin types and great for melasma,” she says. Buy At Skin Pharm $ 60

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum “Vitamin C boosts collagen production and fights hyperpigmentation, similar to retinol. It also protects against environmental skin damage and treats and prevents skin aging as a potent antioxidant. Paired with excellent sun protection, Vitamin C is an excellent pregnancy-safe ingredient for fighting melasma formation while pregnant,” Dr. Rose says. “La Roche Posay 10% Vitamin C Serum contains a moderate concentration of ascorbic acid to brighten skin and prevent hyperpigmentation while pregnant. It is a great choice to use during pregnancy and also for those with more sensitive skin.” Buy At Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At La Roche Posay $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.