The Best Presidents Day 2022 Sales on Mattresses, Home Goods, Apparel, and More
Presidents Day is coming, and a lot of brands and retailers are taking advantage of the three-day weekend by offering huge discounts on tons of best-selling items, from home goods and furniture (Presidents Day is huge for mattress companies) to apparel, tech gear, beauty, and beyond.
Been on the hunt for something for spring? This is the time to pull the trigger while you can score some pretty stellar deals from now through Monday. Scroll through below to check out every Presidents Day sale 2022 worth shopping.
Amazon
Blink Home Security Devices: Up to 36% off best-selling cameras
Funight KN95 Masks: Take a whopping 75% off (was $60, now $20)
Instapot: Take 30% off a huge assortment of Instapot pressure cookers, dutch ovens, toaster ovens, and more.
Apple AirPods: Take up to 40% off select AirPods models (Pro, 2nd and 3rd generations.)
iRobot Roomba Vacuums: Take up to $100 off selects robot vacuums and mops.
Vitamix Blenders: Take up to $250 off select blenders and appliances.
Home
Anthropologie: Up to 30% off select in-stock home decor and furniture items
Nest Bedding: $300 off select mattresses
Crane and Canopy: Up to 70% off bedding, sheets and home décor
Bear: 20% off sitewide, plus 2 free cloud pillows using code PRES20
Brooklinen: 15% off sitewide
- Up to 65% off Sealy mattresses
- Up to 75% off area rugs
- Up to 65% off living room furniture
- Up to 70% off bedding
- Up to 65% off outdoor furniture
- Extra 20% off select furniture
- Extra 25% off select rugs
- Extra 20% off home decor
Allswell: 20% off everything site-wide.
Beauty
- 25% off sitewide with code PRESIDENT
- 25% off select Skinceuticals products and sets
- 25% Off Dr. Dennis Gross
- 25% Off FOREO Luna Mini 2
- 30% + Extra 10% off Perricone MD with code SALEX10
- Shop up to 50% off site-wide with the code PRESIDENT15
- Up to 25% off select Eve Lom products
- Up to 25% off Perricone MD skincare and cosmetics
Peace Out Skincare: 20% off site-wide starting on 2/18
- Buy 1 Full-Size - Get 10% Off & Free Shipping
- Buy 2 Full-Size - Get 15% Off & Free Shipping
- Buy 3 Full-Size - Get 20% Off & Free Shipping
Apparel
Madewell: Take $25 off your order when you $150 or more with the code SPREETIME
Huckberry: Up to 60% off top brands like Flint & Tinder, Relwen, and more
Adidas: Take 30% off online and in-stores with the code SCORE
Banana Republic: 40% off everything
Backcountry: 50% off gear and apparel
Tech & Electronics
Best Buy: Save up to 50% off appliances from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirpool, and more.
- SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV, $478
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $139
- Apple 10.2" iPad, $279
- Apple Watch Series 3, $189
- TCL 55" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $268
