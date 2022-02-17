CHEAT SHEET
    The Best Presidents Day 2022 Sales on Mattresses, Home Goods, Apparel, and More

    Presidents Day is coming, and a lot of brands and retailers are taking advantage of the three-day weekend by offering huge discounts on tons of best-selling items, from home goods and furniture (Presidents Day is huge for mattress companies) to apparel, tech gear, beauty, and beyond.

    Been on the hunt for something for spring? This is the time to pull the trigger while you can score some pretty stellar deals from now through Monday. Scroll through below to check out every Presidents Day sale 2022 worth shopping.

    Amazon

    Blink Home Security Devices: Up to 36% off best-selling cameras

    Funight KN95 Masks: Take a whopping 75% off (was $60, now $20)

    Instapot: Take 30% off a huge assortment of Instapot pressure cookers, dutch ovens, toaster ovens, and more.

    Apple AirPods: Take up to 40% off select AirPods models (Pro, 2nd and 3rd generations.)

    iRobot Roomba Vacuums: Take up to $100 off selects robot vacuums and mops.

    Vitamix Blenders: Take up to $250 off select blenders and appliances.

    Home

    Anthropologie: Up to 30% off select in-stock home decor and furniture items

    Nest Bedding: $300 off select mattresses

    Crane and Canopy: Up to 70% off bedding, sheets and home décor

    Bear: 20% off sitewide, plus 2 free cloud pillows using code PRES20

    Brooklinen: 15% off sitewide

    Wayfair:

    Overstock:

    Allswell: 20% off everything site-wide.

    Beauty

    Skinstore:

    LOOKFANTASTIC:

    Peace Out Skincare: 20% off site-wide starting on 2/18

    Kérastase:

    • Buy 1 Full-Size - Get 10% Off & Free Shipping
    • Buy 2 Full-Size - Get 15% Off & Free Shipping
    • Buy 3 Full-Size - Get 20% Off & Free Shipping

    Apparel

    Madewell: Take $25 off your order when you $150 or more with the code SPREETIME

    Huckberry: Up to 60% off top brands like Flint & Tinder, Relwen, and more

    Adidas: Take 30% off online and in-stores with the code SCORE

    Banana Republic: 40% off everything

    Backcountry: 50% off gear and apparel

    Tech & Electronics

    Best Buy: Save up to 50% off appliances from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirpool, and more.

    Walmart:

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.