The Best Presidents’ Day Weekend Sales of 2026: Mattresses, Home Goods, Apparel, and More

Presidents’ Day is coming, and a lot of brands and retailers are taking advantage of the three-day weekend by offering huge discounts on tons of best-selling items, from home goods and furniture (Presidents’ Day is huge for mattress companies) to apparel, tech gear, beauty, and beyond.

Been on the hunt for something for spring? This is the time to pull the trigger while you can score some pretty stellar deals from now through Monday. Scroll through below to check out every Presidents’ Day sale 2026 worth shopping this year, and don’t forget to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with new deals throughout the holiday weekend.

Amazon

iRobot Roomba: Take up to 50 percent off select robot vacuum cleaners.

Breville Espresso Machines: Take 20 percent off select models.

Dyson: Take up to 30 percent off select vacuums and air purifiers.

Walking Pads & Treadmills: Take up to 40 percent off select walking pads and foldable treadmills.

Apple AirPods: Take up to 20 percent off.

Home

AD BY QVC: Save 29 percent off select items, including the Ninja Blast Max Cordless Blender.

Wayfair: Take up to 70 percent off furniture, home decor, mattresses, patio essentials, and more through the weekend.

Our Place: Take up to 30 percent off sitewide kitchen essentials.

Anthropologie: Take an extra 40 percent off sale items.

Nest Bedding: $300 off select mattresses.

Crane and Canopy: Up to 70 percent off bedding, sheets, and home décor.

Brooklinen: 20 percent off sitewide.

Burrow: Take up to 25 percent off select items.

Boutique Rugs: Up to 60 percent off, and an extra 25 percent off select rugs with the code PRES at checkout.

Casper: Up to 30 percent off everything.

Beauty

Dermaflash: 25 percent off sitewide.

Versed: Take 15 percent off sitewide.

Riki Loves Riki: Take 20 percent off.

Better Not Younger: Take 15 percent off.

Paula’s Choice: 25 percent off sitewide through Feb. 20

Le Domaine: 20 percent off for 24 hours, valid on its e-shop.

Apparel

Nordstrom: Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is live with up to 60 percent off coveted brands like All Saints, Tory Burch, Nike, and Levi’s.

Pact: Take up to 70 percent off sitewide all weekend long.

Madewell: Take an extra 30 percent off sale items with the code EXTRAEXTRA.

Huckberry: Up to 40 percent off top brands like Flint & Tinder, Relwen, and more.

J.Crew Factory: 50 percent off sitewide.

Tech & Electronics

Best Buy: Save up to 50 percent off appliances from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

Walmart: Take up to 40 percent off select brands, including Samsung, Apple, Sony, and more.