21 Brands With Colorful Pride Collections You’ll Want To Get Your Hands On This Month

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Pride Month is officially in full swing, and while we believe it’s always a good time to support and highlight the LGBTQ community, June is a great time to show your support by harnessing your spending power on brands that proudly showcase their gay pride.

As a queer person myself, I love when brands release Pride collections, especially when part of the proceeds go towards LGBTQ foundations and non-profits that aim to uplift members of the community. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for every brand, but there is still some super cool rainbow swag that you might want to get your hands on.

For many brands, the Pride collections come in the form of limited-edition drops that tend to sell out fast, which is why it’s important to shop them early before everything is gone! Whether you’re looking to sport vibrant rainbows or just a subtle hint, brands from Torrid to Zenni have collections that you’ll just love.

Tom’s Fenix Unity White Slip-On Shoe Toms’ ‘Unity’ collection combines the brand's signature slip-on shoe design with the vibrant colors of the rainbow in a plethora of designs for different styles. If you’re looking for a more subtle rainbow, opt for these white slip-ons with a colorful rainbow rim. Available in sizes 5 to 12. The best part? ⅓ of the profits from this collection will be donated to COLORS, an organization that provides free LGBTQ mental health care to those under 25. Buy at TOMS Shoes $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pottery Barn Pride Doormat Down from $29 Let everyone know they are welcome at your home with this Pride doormat from Pottery Barn. With all the colors of the rainbow and beyond, this mat is the perfect yet subtle home decor item for June. With every purchase, the brand is donating a portion of the proceeds to The Trevor Project. Buy at Pottery Barn $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nailtopia Love Yourself Skittle Mani Kit You can’t forget about your nails this Pride season with this manicure kit from Nailtopia. Featuring six vibrant shades, pick one color or use all of them to create an eye-catching look that you’ll love. A portion of sale proceeds goes directly to LGBTQ charities. Buy at Ulta $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Torried Always Proud Denim Jacket Down from $100 Torrid’s ‘Always Proud’ collection is filled to the brim with a variety of rainbow pieces from dresses to denim jackets like this one. With a bold color block design, this denim jacket is great for Pride parades and drag shows. Available in sizes 10 to 30 and 20 percent of the net profits when purchased go towards the Torrid Foundation in support of GLAAD through June 30. Buy at Torrid $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NYX Cosmetics Pride Limited Edition Ultimate Eye Paints There’s no better way to express yourself, especially during Pride Month than with makeup. NYX Cosmetics has limited-edition eye paints for the occasion that goes on as a liquid and dries down to a matte finish. Whether you’re looking to do a rainbow look or just want a pop of color, these eye paints will do just the trick. Shoppers will have the option to round up their checkout price on NYXCosmetics.com to benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Buy at NYX Cosmetics $ 10

Betsey Johnson In A Dreamworld Rainbow Crossbody For those not afraid to stand out from the pack, opt for this rainbow crossbody from Betsey Johnson. With multi-colored rainbow gems, this bag shines from afar and is great for holding those everyday items such as a wallet, keys, vaccination cards, and masks. Buy at Betsey Johnson $ 108 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dearfoams Unisex Pride Slippers Stay cozy around the house with these slippers from Dearfoams. With a memory foam footbed, these slippers give your feet a place to rest while the furry interior adds some warmth. The limited-edition collection is available in seven colors and in sizes XXS-XL. To show even more love, Dearfoams has partnered with drag queen Nina West and will be donating to Nina West Foundation, a platform to lift up and support LGBTQ organizations. Buy at Dearfoams $ 29 Free Shipping

Stadium Goods Pride Pack Sock Set To celebrate the LGBTQ community, Stadium Goods released a “Pride Pack” of six pairs of socks in the colors of the rainbow. If you don’t want to wear a whole rainbow garb, toss on these socks with your favorite sneakers for a pop of color. Available for $69.99. Buy at Stadium Goods $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Brooks Levitate StealthFit 5 Running Shoes Run, don’t walk to get yourself a pair of these running shoes from Brooks. Not only are they high-performance running shoes, but they have a vibrant rainbow lining and a progressive flag on the tongue for an added touch. Available in sizes 5 to 12. Buy at Brooks Brothers $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Harry & David Pride Cake Pops You can’t go wrong with some sweet treats to celebrate Pride like these rainbow cake pops. Covered in colorful M&M’s and rainbow sugar, these chocolate and vanilla cake pops are perfect for sharing with friends and family to show your love. Buy at Harry and David $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Unique Vintage Rainbow Pride Stripes Mini Dress Channel your inner Barbie with this rainbow stripe knit dress that stops above the knee for a fun and flirty look. While it may not have traditional rainbow colors, you’ll still get the gist at first glance. Available in sizes XS to 5X. Buy at Unique Vintage $ 40 Free Shipping

Bath & Body Works Pride Collection Bath & Body Works is taking its Pride celebration to the next level with a donation of $150,000 to the It Gets Better Project alongside the release of its ‘Love Is Love’ collection. Find a wide selection of soaps, candles, body washes, and more with vibrant rainbow packaging that’ll make you love the brand even more. Shop at Bath & Body Works $

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack All proceeds from The Disney Pride Collection will be donated to organizations helping LGBTQ youth and families through June 30. This Loungefly bag is simple and chic with a black base and vibrant rainbow heart on the small front pouch. For an extra surprise, find hidden rainbow Mickey’s on the interior lining. Buy at Disney + $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ModCloth Optimistic Effects Dress Looking for a classic rainbow dress? This rainbow gingham piece from ModCloth is perfect for Pride and even has pockets. Hold your phone, cards, and keys in your pockets during your Pride festivities for safekeeping without having to carry around an additional bag. Available in sizes XS to 4X. Buy at ModCloth $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Peggy Li Handmade Rainbow Earrings Even small businesses are celebrating Pride, including Peggy Li Creations which has this gorgeous pair of rainbow bar earrings. Pair them with your rainbow ensemble or wear them as an eye-catching accessory with a more subtle look. Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Seattle Chocolate Pride Truffles There’s no such thing as too much chocolate, right? This Pride truffle bag of chocolate contains nearly 40 pieces in rainbow-colored wrappers in a variety of flavors: milk, champagne, San Juan sea salt, peanut butter, dark chocolate, and blackberry creme. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Morphe Cosmetics Made With Pride Collection Add some color to your next makeup look with Morphe’s latest “Made With Pride” collection. Find eyeshadow palettes, brushes, and face gems in the vibrant colors of the rainbow. 100 percent of the net proceeds will be going to The Trevor Project. Shop at Morrow Soft Goods $

Modern Picnic Pride Luncher Get your hands on fashionable and chic bags in celebration of Pride Month from Modern Picnic. With hand-painted colored polka dots, these bags are a great way to show someone you love them. ​​To top it off, 10 percent of sales from the collection will be donated to The Trevor Project. Buy at The Reformation $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Killstar Rainbow Handbag Show off your goth side with Killstar’s latest ‘Dark Rainbow’ collection. The line features dresses, cardigans, and sweatpants with vibrant rainbow stripes perfect for Pride Month. Killstar will be donating proceeds to the Trans Women of Color Collective based in the United States, the Black Trans Foundation in the United Kingdom, and GLADT in Europe. Buy at Killstar $ 56 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fossil Pride Collection From watches to jewelry to watches, Fossil is celebrating Pride Month with its limited-edition collection. These rainbow pieces are great for everyday wear and 100% of proceeds from the sale of the Pride collection will benefit The Trevor Project alongside a minimum donation of $100,000. Shop at Fossil $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

