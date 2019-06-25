6 Brands That Are Giving ALL of Their Pride Collection Proceeds to LGBT Groups

In recent years, June has evolved from a celebratory month for LGBTQIA people into one that touches on many lives in many ways. And one of those includes companies tripping over each other in an attempt to give back through special collections whose proceeds result in social impact. There are dozens of products out right now whose purchase sends a portion of the sale to an LGBT-specific group, but we wanted to showcase brands that are giving back 100% of what they get, donating it to various groups and advocates. If you want to have some impact with your buys this summer, consider grabbing a piece from a collection for yourself or as a gift for someone you’re proud to care about.

It Gets Better Collection, $16-$50 at American Eagle: This collection offers up T-shirts, tank tops, hats, and more — the Super Gay tank is pretty rad. And 100% of the sales from the collection go to the It Gets Better Project, which collects and showcases stories to help ensure the next generation of LGBTQIA youths know there is hope.

Rainbow Pride Cotton T-Shirt, $58 at Michael Kors: Part of the #MKGO Rainbow Capsule Collection, 100% of the proceeds go to God's Love We Deliver, which cooks and delivers health-focused meals to those living with HIV/AIDS and other illnesses in New York City.

ASOS x GLAAD Collection, $16-$101: With more than 50 options in the collection, ranging from shirts to sweatshirts and shorts, there’s something here for anyone looking to include Pride into their wardrobe. 100% of the proceeds to GLAAD, an organization focused on shifting and improving the cultural and media landscape as it pertains to LGBTQIA people.

The Pride Collection, $30 to $150 at Ralph Lauren: In a unique take on similar collections, this one includes a five-piece gender neutral capsule. 100% of the sale of each tee and half of each polo, hoodie, hat, and tote go to to the Stonewall Community Foundation, a catch-all LGBTQIA organization with a focus on housing and youth issues.

Fourlaps 4 Love Signature Tee, $48 at UrbanOutfitters: This breathable shirt is made from fabric that’s a blend of polyester, cotton, and rayon, making it super soft and comfortable. 100% of the proceeds from this limited tee will benefit the Trevor Project, a massive suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization focused on LGBTQ youth.

Pride Tee, $24 at Nordstrom: Simple and to the point, 100% of the proceeds from this black cotton-and-polyester tee will go to HRC, a catch-all LGBTQIA advocacy groups.

