TOMS Added Four Issues to Its Charitable Portfolio, From Ending Gun Violence to Access to Safe Water

We all know that behind the comfortable, throw-on-and-go nature of TOMS is a charitable mission that gives shoes to those in need with every purchase. But with their newest charitable endeavor, Stand For Tomorrow, you can choose what your purchase goes towards.

TOMS has expanded that charitable mission to include four additional issues that affect millions of people globally. Choose your favorite style, then choose the issue that you want to support, whether that’s giving shoes, ending gun violence, providing access to safe water, supporting equality, supporting mental health resources, or giving back to the homeless. You’ll also get $10 off your first order, which makes it even easier to donate. Stand For Tomorrow is about owning the issue that you find important in your life and taking a step (get it?) towards a better world.

You can choose any style, from the classic canvas slip-on to a pair that you’ll wear to all those upcoming summer weddings. Pick your stand and do your part.

