These Sandals From Amazon Have Become My New Everyday Shoe And They Were Only $30

Is there anything better than buying something online and then wearing it immediately? The instant gratification is a high I chase on a regular basis and my most recent fix came from a pair of sandals from Amazon.

Both my aunt and I had been looking for a pair and after seeing a girl in Nordstrom Rack over the weekend wearing a similar pair, we asked where she had gotten them and the girl replied with, “Believe it or not, Amazon!” I had to laugh and feign surprise because there’s no sense in telling a stranger you write about amazing things from the retail giant on a regular basis. After searching for a couple of minutes on my phone and comparing similar styles, I had found what I was looking for: the SODA Topic Casual Espadrilles. The sandals may be from an unknown brand in my world but, on Amazon, they have over 1,100 reviews which means I am way behind. They come in a multitude of colors and styles and are insanely comfortable. The treaded sole gives them a modern feel and the slight wedge means walking in them is a breeze, unlike some platform espadrilles you see that are completely flat and feel like your clomping up and down stairs like a marching band. The footbed itself is cushioned and sturdy which means I can easily wear them day after day, walking to and from work or around my neighborhood, without feeling any foot fatigue.

Sandals like these are ones that I’ve already had multiple people ask me to link them to. They’re universally flattering and at around $30, they’re the perfect price to wear for an entire summer without feeling like you’re throwing away money for a seasonal shoe. Espadrilles are the kind of sandal that can be dressed up or down and these are the ones that should be in your closet. | Shop on Amazon >

Other Espadrilles to Consider:

Esprit Women's Halla Slide Sandal, $28-$38 on Amazon: If you want something you can wear into the fall, these are a great option. They come in black, white, gold, or silver and can easily be paired with a sundress or your favorite jeans.

Gladiator Camel, $129 from Alohas Sandals: These gladiator-style espadrilles give you the same easy-breezy feel with a bit more heft to them thanks to the multi-strap, lace-up design that you can style however you’d like.

Catherine Catherine Malandrino Cirkly Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $40 from Nordstrom Rack: Dress it up a bit more with a pair that is perfect when you attend any summertime soiree. The chunky buckle adds a pop of metallic shine and the soft upper will hug your foot all day long.

