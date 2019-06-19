1. GEN Z(ERØGRAND)
Cole Haan Takes Innovation to the Next Level With the New Lightweight Generation ZERØGRAND Sneaker
At the intersection of comfort and style, Cole Haan’s ZERØGRAND line is at the top tier. The new Generation ZERØGRAND sneaker is a response to the need for a streamlined, comfortable shoe that does more for your foot no matter where you are. It’s a refinement of the existing ZERØGRAND styles, with the addition of a breathable knit upper, an arched outsole, and an innovative lacing system that stays put. The $120 Generation ZERØGRAND comes in both men’s and women’s sizes and is the sneaker you’ll want to wear with any outfit. It’s sleek but playful with a mixture of bold hues and pastel washes of color. They will go with a pair of jeans on the weekend or a suit to work and the lacing system locks into place, giving you the ability to turn these lace-up sneakers essentially into a slip-on. The Stitchlite fabric is the brand’s in-house material that’s breathable and lightweight, making the Generation the lightest in the ZERØGRAND family. This is the sneaker that ties together every activity you do on a regular basis, from walking in the park to commuting to work to running errands on the weekend. It’s the kind of sneaker you’ll want to keep right by the front door to run out in and still look good. | Shop at Cole Haan >
