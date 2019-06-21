Nike’s Clearance Section is Up to 2,400 Items and We Found Some Top-Rated Ones You Should Consider

Nike’s very interested in being included in your summer plans and just got serious with its Fresh Cut For Summer Sale, dropping in more than a thousand new items into clearance to cover any need you might have.

We ran through the top-rated options and brought some of the highlights of this massive sale but it’s a great idea to spend some time checking out your options this weekend considering how many there are. Now at more than 2,400 items-large, you stand to save up to 25% off nearly any types of Nike gear for men and women and from accessories to shoes. Check out the versatile Nike Air Max 270 SE shoes, which are going for $138 during the sale. They come in three different colorways to fit your preferred style. Or consider the Nike One Women’s Tights, which feature two internal pockets for your essentials and all the coverage and support you’ll need while you’re summer-sweating it up. They’re going for $43. If it’s a bag you’re after, the roll-top Nike Vapor Energy 2.0 might be your chance to get a feature-packed bag to last your all summer (and a few beyond that). It’s yours for $76.

When a brand like Nike’s giving you thousands of options and double-digit discounts, it’s always a good idea to see what’s on offer. | Shop the Nike Sale >

