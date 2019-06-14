Don’t Let Your Swimsuit Cover Be an Afterthought With These 6 Options from Amazon

Swimsuit covers may seem like an afterthought but they can truly make you feel even better about wearing a bathing suit. Whether it’s a full maxi dress or a sarong, pairing a swimsuit cover with your favorite bikini or one-piece is like choosing what kind of cream cheese to put on your bagel. Most of the time, you can’t go wrong, but there’s usually that one kind that takes things to the next level. So we’ve rounded up some of the best covers on Amazon to help give you the perfect bite, er, outfit.

Kate Spade New York Women's Ocean Grove Pareo, $64 on Amazon: Lounging by the pool instead of walking on the sand? Bring the beach with you in the form of this citrusy scenic wrap. There’s a “When life gives you lemons” reference in here, too. I just know it.

Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Oceanside Tunic Dress, $54 on Amazon: There’s no such thing as being too protected from the sun. With UPF 50+ protection, this ¾-sleeve beach tunic comes in multiple colors and patterns to match whatever you wear underneath.

Rainlover Women's Colorful Cotton Embroidered Turkish Kaftan, $19 on Amazon: Get festive with your frock and pair this embroidered maxi dress with some sandals and a floppy hat.

Michael Michael Kors Women's Santorini Sunset V-Neck Cover, $90 on Amazon: Mimicking the intricate tiling found in Santorini, this sheer cover-up will turn heads wherever you are.

Lucky Brand Women's Side-Shirred Tank Tunic Cover-up Dress, $30-58 on Amazon: If you want something a little simpler, this side-shirred tank dress is your answer. It comes in four different colors and will be the only thing you’ll want to wear out of the water.

Coastal Blue Women's Plus Size Cover Up, $49 on Amazon: Now this is drama. A sheer black kaftan with empire waist detailing will make you feel like you own the place.

