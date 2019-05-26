The Classic Black One-Piece Is a Timeless Swimwear Option — Here Are Some of the Best

Finding the perfect black one-piece swimsuit is like finding the perfect Little Black Dress: hard to find the right one, but when you do, you keep it forever. A good, basic black swimsuit that will last you season after season is one of those investments that you’ll continuously make use of, summer after summer. And one-pieces are huge right now, too. So you’ll be comfortable, covered up, and on trend. Here’s a list to get you started on your search for the perfect LBS (little black swimsuit).

The Amalfi, $95 from Andie: This is my current favorite swimsuit. It’s a low scoop neck but it feels secure enough that I don’t feel nervous about hitting a wave and possibly flashing someone. The hips are slightly high-cut and the straps are adjustable. Plus, it has UPF 50+ protection.

Poolside Pause One-Piece, $118 from Lululemon: Add a little interest to your one-piece with a strappy detail like this one from Lululemon. The V-neck front is super flattering on everyone and even with the more detailed criss-cross back, the main straps adjust to get you the perfect fit. The ribbed fabric also keeps you super comfortable in and out of the water.

Tempt Me Piece High Neck Swimwear, $27 on Amazon: This is Amazon’s best-selling and highest-reviewed one-piece. The high neck design is stunning and you get a slight peak of sexiness with the mesh plunge neck. It’s full coverage in the back and the entire front is ruched to be flattering on so many body types.

The Sidestroke, $95 from Summersalt: If you want something a little flashier, this is the suit for you. The one-shoulder design is offset by the unique wrap design that keeps you secure. It’s got pretty full coverage in the back and if black isn’t your color, you can get it in one of the many color-block options.

Seafolly Textured One-Piece Swimsuit, $118 from Anthropologie: With a super high neck and low back, this textured option is a chic reminder that plain black swimsuits don’t have to be boring. This suit is one that will keep your chest from getting too much sun while looking like you stepped off the French Riviera in 1960.

