Add an Extra Level of Sun Protection This Year and Get Yourself UPF Clothing and Accessories

While broad-spectrum sunscreen is your first and foremost defense against skin cancer and early-aging, you can add an additional layer of protection in the form of UPF clothing. While SPF (Sun Protection Factor) is standard in sunscreens, UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) takes your clothing a step further so you’re protected from the broad-spectrum of UV rays that the sun emits. This protection is built into swimsuits, cover-ups, T-shirts, and even sun hats. We’ve rounded up a few to add to your outdoor plans this year.

REI Co-Op Sahara Long-Sleeve Shirt, $60 from REI: Wear this button-down alone or thrown over a tank top to give yourself another layer of UPF 35 sun protection. It comes in five different neutral shades, so maybe it’s worth getting them all.

Vapor Apparel Men's UPF 50+ UV Sun Protection Performance Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $20 on Amazon: With over 2,800 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this long sleeve will keep you dry and protected in the warmer months. Choose from 22 different colors.

Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Everyday Beach Shawl, $29 on Amazon: A simple cover-up for the beach can also be an easy way to add sun protection. This breezy shawl gives you UPF 50+ sun protection and comes in a multitude of color options to go with any swimsuit.

Sunday Afternoons Havana Hat, $32 from REI: Besides the fact that this hat doesn’t really look like a sun hat, the best part is that it’s crushable and packable, so you won’t end up with a wonky piece of headgear. With UPF 50+ sun protection, this is your go anywhere, do anything hat.

prAna Men’s Stretch Zion Pants, $42-$85 from REI: These pants are ready for anything. Not only do they have UPF 50+ sun protection, but they’re also DWR-coated, so they’re water-resistant as well. They even have roll-up leg snaps so you can give your ankles a little breeze.

Toad&Co Jetlite Pant, $55- $80 from Backcountry: A pair of pants that are lightweight, quick-drying, DWR-coated, and has UPF 50+ sun protection is like a gift from the outdoor gods. There’s even a hidden zippered thigh pocket to keep your valuables secure.

