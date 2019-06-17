SodaStream Is a Summer Must For All Your Fizz, Soda, Pop, And Crackling Summery Drink Needs

I’ve owned a SodaStream soda maker for years — the same model, too, since this device is so simple and efficient that I’ve never felt compelled to upgrade it. I use it in many different ways but my all-time favorite is for an early morning swig of sparkly to fizz through my mouth after a night’s sleep. It’s really refreshing and always peels away that dreamy film (you know what I’m talking about) my snoring left there

Otherwise, I make it a habit to pair sparkling water with meals as much as I can (and do my best to be reasonable about). And while sparkling water is actually perfect year-round, it gains a special sort of prominence in the summertime. The SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Machine is going for $60 and gets you the machine itself, a reusable (and BPA-free) bottle, and a refillable 60-liter CO2 cylinder. That covers all of your needs since this is an extremely simple and easy-to-use soda maker. After screwing in the bottle, you pump up to three times (depending on how fizzy you want your fizzy water), unscrew the bottle, and enjoy. You can be as creative as you like with what you’re making or lean into SodaStream's own suggestions with things like the SodaStreamosa. And this edition of the SodaStream looks great on a countertop, styled like any sleek and steel-finished product.

The only maintenance on the Sodastream is refilling the CO2. After you get your SodaStream, you can arrange for a delivery service to replace your cylinders for you through the brand itself so that refills are seamless and you’re never stuck without that sparkling water fix you’ve likely become accustomed to. Here’s how it works: You order a replacement cylinder for $15. After it arrives, you use the package it came in to ship your empty cylinder back for free (the UPS shipping label arrives with your fresh cylinder). Fizz, rinse, and repeat. Alternatively, for those of us who might sometimes be unable to wait for a package to arrive after running out of fizz-juice, you can stop by retailers like Target and they will refill your cylinder on the spot for a fee. Many hardware stores carry the ability to refill your cylinder so call your favorite neighborhood one to find out.

I’ve already used the SodaStream for some time during this warm season and am continuously impressed with and fully enjoy the delicious, crackling water it brings up. If you want your summer to be sparkly, you should SodaStream.

